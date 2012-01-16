BT Vision, BT's Freeview TV service, is to get a major revamp in the next few weeks, according to the Financial Times.

With the launch of Netflix in the UK last week, and new content from LoveFilm, competition in the pay-TV market is hotting up.

The revamped BT Vision will give users a more personalised experience, focusing on the internet TV features and adding greater interactivity and social media elements.

Plans for the next-generation of the service include a system of personalised recommendations tailored to the tastes of the viewer – as already offered on services such as Virgin Media's TiVo.

BT is expected to add a layer of social networking too, which will also be made available on the forthcoming YouView internet TV platform, due out in May and supported by BT, ITV, BBC and C4.

