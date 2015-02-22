As always, Bristol is the place to be if you want to pick up a great hi-fi or home cinema deal this weekend. There's a blanket 15 per cent off all items over £100 sold through the show sales desk* at the Marriott Hotel in Lower Castle Street.

In addition, there are specific discounts on a selected range of products from different manufacturers (these offers are separate from the general 15 per cent show discount):

Arcam/KEF/Rega:

How's this for a cracking system? The Award-winning KEF LS50 speakers, combined with the Arcam FMJ A19 (our 2014 Product of the Year amplifier) and Rega RP3 turntable (another Product of the Year) with Elys 2 cartridge and eight metres of Chord Company Rumour 2 speaker cable. Normally that complete package would cost you £2119.60, but the show price is £1600, saving you a whopping £519.60.

Arcam:

AVR450 home cinema receiver with free miniBlink Bluetooth receiver £1750 (save £540)

AVR750 home cinema receiver with free miniBlink Bluetooth receiver £3250 (save £850)

Chord Electronics:

Buy the Award-winning Chord Hugo DAC/headphone amp and save £201 (show price £1199)

Cocktail Audio:

10 per cent show discount plus free wi-fi dongle (worth £29) with every NovaFidelity X12/X40 and Cocktail Audio X30 purchased at the show

Focal:

Spirit One Pro headphones £169 (save £80)

Heed Audio:

Obelisk S1 amplifier £900 (save £390)

JVC:

DLA-X500R D-ILA 4K e-shift projector - 10 per cent off, plus either a free 3D kit or NX-W5 all-in-one CD system (both normally worth £299) - £4495 (save £798.50)

NX-W5 all-in-one CD system with Bluetooth, FM/AM tuner, iPod/iPhone playback via USB £229 (save £70)

Leema Acoustics:

20 per cent discount on all Elements and Constellation products bought at the show

Monitor Audio:

MASS 5.1 home cinema speaker package £600 (save £200)

AirStream A100 amplifier with AirPlay £200 (save £200)

ASB-2 soundbar £700 (save £100)

Neat:

20 per cent off Neat Iota speakers in satin black or satin white when purchased at the show £556 (save £139)

Q Acoustics:

Buy any Q Acoustics speakers at the show and get 10 per cent off plus free QED speaker cable or interconnects to the same value as the discount

Quadraspire:

20 per cent discount on the Q4 kit rack

Yamaha:

RX-A830 home cinema receiver in titanium £450 (save £450)

RX-V677 home cinema receiver in black £400 (save £160)

SRT1000 soundbase in black £400 (save £100)

BDA1040 Blu-ray player in titanium £250 (save £150)

You can also find a large selection of clearance bargains on Stand 8 in the Bristol Suite, and sales rooms 211 and 311 in the hotel.

And don't forget we have £10,000-worth of Award-winning kit to give away in our show competition, plus a pair of £2000 PMC speakers up for grabs.

Note: * The 15 per cent show discount does not apply to show special offers, show systems, items already on sale or special offer at Audio T, items subject to trade-in offers, clearance items or custom installation products.