Join us at the Marriott Hotel this weekend and you could win one of our 16 fabulous prizes. There'll be competition entry forms dotted all around the show, and we'll have them on the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision stand in the Bristol Suite too.

Pop along to see us and you'll be able to fill in the form on our stand, and drop it in the competition post box. Do so, and you could be the recipient of one of these amazing prizes:

Vita Audio R1 MkII DAB radio £160 (Best desktop radio £100-£200, Awards 2010) Two available

Sony KDL-37EX503 LCD TV £600 (Best 37in TV, Awards 2010)

Sony BDP-S570 Blu-ray player £230 (Blu-ray Product of the Year, Awards 2010)

Naim UnitiQute system £1350 (Systems Product of the Year, Awards 2010)

Leema Tucana 2 amplifier £3500 (Best stereo amplifier £2000+, Awards 2010)

Kudos X2 speakers £1350 (4 stars, March 2011)

Tannoy HTS101 5.1 speaker package £500 (5 stars, February 2011)

1 TB Sky+ HD PVR + 12 month subscription to Sky World (PVR Product of the Year, Awards 2010)

Panasonic SC-BTT755 3D Blu-ray system £650 (Best Blu-ray system £500+, Awards 2010)

Klipsch Image X10 headphones £230 (Headphone Product of the Year, Awards 2010)

Chord Company Active Silver Plus HDMI cables £95 (5 stars, January 2011) Five available

For full details of the Bristol Show 2011, see our special blog

