Bowers & Wilkins 5-star noise-cancelling headphones deal: PX7 over-ears £44 off

As regular What Hi-Fi? readers will know, Bowers & Wilkins speakers are among the best and most popular hi-fi products to have graced our testing facility – and the statement can be extended to its flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the B&W PX7.

If you're looking for a deal on a set of wireless noise cancelling headphones that'll block out extraneous noise (still working from home? They're a great option) you may have just found it. Head to Amazon right now and you'll save £44 on B&W's excellent PX7 over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones, meaning that the £350 price tag is slashed to a much more palatable £306.

A quick glance at our PX7 review's sub-heading tells the story in a nutshell: "hugely impressive noise-cancelling headphones". And our 'tested at' price on reviewing them was nearly £50 dearer. Intrigued? Good call.

Under intense review, we praised the PX7's "lively, insightful sound", "three-tiered noise cancellation" and "sophisticated, comfortable design", leaving us no choice but to award them a coveted five stars, even at the asking price of £350. Now, they're a bargain to boot. View Deal

The PX7s and their siblings (the PX5 on-ears and PI3 in-ears) launched in September 2019 as the first aptX Adaptive headphones to hit the market – the next-gen Qualcomm Bluetooth technology that combines the 24-bit/48kHz capability of aptX HD with the benefits of aptX Low Latency such as improved synchronicity of audio and video content between your source and headphones. What does that mean? Well, use the PX7s for gaming or smartphone apps and the sound in your ears should be instantaneous.

The other headline feature is noise-cancelling. Here, pressing the button on the headphones’ left cup allows you to cycle through modes ('low', 'medium' and 'high') by. ‘Low’ is fine for keeping office chatter and background noise out, while ‘high’ effectively cocoons you in silence, even during the noisiest real-life scenarios.

Want to hear a plane announcement or dip into a conversation quickly without having to take the headphones off? Pressing and holding the noise cancellation button for two seconds will initiate an ambient mode.

Not only are the PX7s insightful, but their sonic character also prioritises entertainment – oh, and if you lift one earcup away from your ear, the wearer detection feature will pause playback. If that sounds like something you need in your life right now, this deal on a top set of wireless headphones could be for you.

