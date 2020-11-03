Bose headphones deal: save $199 on QuietComfort 35 II in the Amazon sale

It's November, which means Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and some retailers are starting things early with some great deals in the run up to the big day.

Amazon is of course one such retailer, and the early Amazon sales feature this eye-catching deal on the legendary Bose wireless noise-cancelling headphone range.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II $299 $199 at Amazon

This $100 discount represents 33% off the usual retail price. The discount applies to the black and silver colour options. As well as noise-cancelling tech, these headphones offer 20 hours of wireless battery life and great sound.View Deal

Bose invented noise-cancelling headphones for use by pilots during their day jobs, and was the first to bring the tech to the mass market in the form of consumer headphones. So unsurprisingly, it's one of the best around when it comes to silencing background noise.

But the QuietComfort 35 II are much more than just noise cancellers. They have a dedicated button for activating the Google Assistant voice assistant, so you can speak to control them. Or look up the news, weather, traffic, trivia questions, and so on. It can also read out texts and notifications, and let you reply with your voice.

Used wirelessly, they'll last 20 hours, or up to 40 hours if used as wired headphones.

Sonically, they dig up plenty of detail you might otherwise have missed, and they keep a controlled and measured management of the high treble.

All in all, they're a great option for anyone looking for a decent pair of noise-cancelling on-ears. And at this price, they're even more tempting...

