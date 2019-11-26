Bose Black Friday: save $300 on Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar

Looking for a new home cinema set-up this Black Friday? If you want to beef up your sound without crowding the lounge with a surround sound system, this Bose soundbar could be for you. And now it has $300 off!

The Bose SoundTouch 300 usually costs $699, but now it can be yours for just $399. Bargain.

The Bose SoundTouch 300 offers a loud, expansive sound, with a vast array of streaming features, and a great user experience through the smartphone app.

The sound might not be the absolute best around, but it's still more than competent. And now that it has had a huge discount, it sounds that much sweeter.

Its looks are nice and discreet too, so it won't draw your eye away from what's happening on screen.

