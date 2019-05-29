Bluetooth speaker deal: Save 50% on JBL smart speaker

"Small, smart, and [with] a solid sound" is how we described JBL's Link 20 smart speaker last year, so we're pleased to bring its current 50 per cent price reduction to your attention.

At Best Buy, the four-star Google Assistant speaker is now half price at just $99. If you're in the market for a decent and affordable Google-powered smart speaker, and simply cannot wait for July's Amazon Prime Day deals, then this one's for you...

It stands out from its popular Amazon, Google and Apple smart rivals with its built-in battery, allowing users to unshackle it from a wall socket for up to ten hours at a time. Combine that unique portability with good, 360-degree sound quality, 24-bit/96kHz streaming and IPX7 waterproofing, and you have a versatile smart speaker that "ticks a lot of the right boxes".

Those looking for a cheap way of getting Google Assistant voice control into their home, or indeed in their garden, would do well to bag this Bluetooth speaker bargain.

