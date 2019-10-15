Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones promise less of the bass

Beats has launched its first pair of on-ear noise-cancelling headphones. The Beats Solo Pro promise the company's signature sound, increased comfort and all-new features, plus a range of bright paint jobs to choose from.

Essentially the Beats Solo 3 Wireless with added noise-cancelling, the Beats Solo Pro boast a greater frequency response with lower total harmonic distortion. More balanced tonality is also the order of the day – so less of that bass-heavy Beats headphones signature sound, perhaps.

They're also said to be more comfortable. Following user testing, Beats redesigned the ear cushions with a remodelled enclosure. The headband also aims to be more accommodating of big noggins.

(Image credit: Beats)

Now, that noise cancelling. Beats says algorithms continuously monitor and adjust to your listening environment, providing the optimal level of noise-cancellation at all times. It even evaluates fit and adjusts for leakage caused by hair, earrings, different ear shapes and how your head moves as you commute/jog/head bang.

But you don't have to cut off the outside world entirely. One button tap activates the Transparency feature, which lets you hear background noise. That means you can chat with friends, order a drink, or just listen out for approaching traffic, all without taking off the headphones.

Apple Audio Sharing lets you wirelessly share what you're listening to with friends through their headphones. And there's no need to switch on the Solo Pros - they power up when you unfold them, and power down when you fold them up.

Of course they work with Siri, too. And battery life sounds pretty decent - 22 hours with noise-cancelling or Transparency activated, or 40 hours without using either feature. The Beats Solo Pro start shipping on 30th October and will cost £269.95 ($299.95). And with a new pair of Beats headphones, we will be on the look out for some Beats headphone deals this Black Friday.

MORE:

Best Beats headphones

Beats X wireless headphones review

Beats Powerbeats Pro review

Black Friday headphone deals