Be quick! Save $50 on Apple's HomePod wireless speaker at Best Buy

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be behind us, but sales season is still in full swing. Best Buy has launched a four-day Apple sale, with money off iPhones, iPads and the AirPods Pro. Our pick? There's $50 off the Apple HomePod.

Apple discounts are pretty hard to come by (Apple's own recent sales event only offered gift cards with each purchase, meaning you had to pay full price), so this is quite a deal. And the HomePod is quite a wireless speaker.

Best Buy Apple HomePod deal

Apple HomePod $299 $249 at Best Buy

There's $50 off the HomePod in either the space gray or white finishes, bringing the price down to $249. The deal is live until Thursday, when Best Buy's four-day Apple sales event winds up. So don't delay, buy today!View Deal

The HomePod is Apple's first smart speaker. While it was comparatively late to the speaker game, it was worth the wait: in our five-star review, we praised the HomePod as "the best-sounding, most music-oriented smart speaker currently available."

It's since been joined by the HomePod mini, a smaller, cheaper take on the wireless speaker.

But what of the HomePod itself? It's a beautifully made device, and looks effortlessly classy, thanks to its seamless mesh fabric cover. It's designed to blend in with its surroundings, rather than jump out at you as soon as you walk into the room.

Apple has turned the standard speaker arrangement on its head – literally. The HomePod has the tweeters at the bottom and the woofer at the top, which is the opposite of what's found in most traditional speakers. Because the tweeters fire outwards and are angled slightly upwards, they don't bounce sound off the surface upon which the HomePod is placed. By avoiding these reflections, Apple exerts greater control over the treble’s behaviour.

The speaker is constantly analyzing the music too, tweaking its playback to deliver the best sound possible. And it performs beautifully. The bottom end is expressive, while highs are expertly judged and the mid-range spot on. For scale, authority, drive and excitement, you won't find much better at this level.

If you're already knee-deep in Apple's ecosystem, this is a no-brainer.

