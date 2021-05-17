Apple Music Hi-Fi to launch with two lossless tiers and Dolby Atmos, teasers suggest

Barely two weeks after strong suggestions of an Apple Music Hi-Fi tier began circulating – an Apple offering to combat the hotly-anticipated Spotify HiFi – it seems we may not have to wait much longer.

Apple is said to be planning a new HiFi tier for its Apple Music streaming service (which some sources claim will coincide with the launch of its AirPods 3 true wireless earbuds) and a few clues have now been spotted within the Apple Music source code.

As noted by 9to5Mac, new references to 'Lossless' and 'Hi Res Lossless' have appeared within the source code of the Apple Music web app, as have the words 'Dolby Audio' and 'Dolby Atmos'.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac (via Apple) )

These new mentions presumably indicate that tracks in Apple Music will soon be available in two higher-quality lossless formats. This corresponds with a report from 9to5Google, which claims that Apple Music for Android is readying support for two ‘lossless’ bit rates: 24-bit/48kHz and 24-bit/192kHz.

The strings in the Android app suggest that the highest quality lossless stream will consume up to 36MB of data for a single three-minute track – but there's apparently no mention of Dolby Atmos or Dolby Audio in the code of Apple Music 3.6 for Android. To clarify: Apple had made a reference to both, in iOS 14.6 beta 1, but then removed any mention of a high-fidelity service in beta 2.

The mentions of ‘Dolby Atmos’ and ‘Dolby Audio’ in the Apple Music web app could mean that some songs will be labelled in this way and may support Apple's Spatial Audio feature found in AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

If high-quality streaming does indeed arrive with iOS 14.6 (set to drop in late May or early June) there's every chance the Cupertino giant will beat arch rival Spotify to the punch.

