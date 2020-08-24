Apple flash deal: £50 off AirPod Pro and £100 of iPhone 11

Black Friday isn't until November, but online retailer Very has jumped the gun and slashed the cost of a coterie of Apple products. If you're quick, you can nab up to £50 off AirPods, £50 off Apple Watch Series 5 and a whopping £100 off selected iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max smartphones.

Eyeing up Apple's latest-generation AirPods? Very has slashed the price of the AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case from £199 to £169 – that's a tasty £30 discount. But, you can double down on that deal and get an additional £20 off if you select 'Buy now, pay later' and use the promo code Q4RXM at the checkout. That double-stack of deals gets you £50 off!

You can use the same trick to get £50 off the AirPod Pros and slash the price from £249 to just £199. That's a stonking deal given demand remains high for Apple's four-star noise-cancelling buds.

Not bothered about wireless charging? Very has also slashed the price of the AirPods (2019) with wired charging chase by £23. That drops the price from £159 to £136. Opt for for credit can you cut the price again, to just £116.

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £199 at Very

Technically and sonically better than any other AirPods, the AirPods Pros offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and excellent active noise-cancelling that shuts out the world. With Apple deals few and far between, this £50 saving is 'Very' welcome. View Deal

Very's also come up trumps with a seriously tempting deal on the latest Apple Watches. Pick out any Apple Watch Series 5, choose the 'Buy now, pay Later' option, tap in in the promo code Q4RXM, and the online retailer will credit your account with £50. That effectively drops the price of a 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 with GPS and Sport strap from £399 to only £349.

You can save even more cash if you're prepared to skip a few cutting-edge features and opt for the Apple Watch Series 3. Very has already chopped the price of the entry-level 2018 model from £279 to £199. But opt for a credit account, slap in the same promo code, and you can get another £20 back. That chops the price down to a tasty £179.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB £729 £629 at Very

Looking for a state-of-the-art smartphone that boasts excellent audio and video, good battery life and an improved camera? Look no further than the five star iPhone 11, one the best phones we've tested. At a little over £600 brand new, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Lastly, you can snag up to £100 off an Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max at Very. Choose 'Buy now, pay later', use the aforementioned promo code and you'll get £100 credit back. That effectively drops the price of the five star Apple iPhone 11 64GB from £729 to £629. A bargain if that type of deal appeals to you (see Very.co.uk for full terms and conditions regarding 'Buy now, pay later').

It's rare to see Apple products reduced at all, let alone by such headline-grabbing amounts, so you won't be surprised to learn that the deals are limited. We reckon it could be worth adding a few Apple products to your Very shopping cart, just to see how much dosh you could claw back.

