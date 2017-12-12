This OLED TV (from the brand electriQ, model number 55UHDT2HOLED) features an LG 4K OLED panel, supports high dynamic range (HDR) and runs Android’s smart TV OS for accessing the likes of Netflix and YouTube.

The best news yet: it’s available here from AppliancesDirect.co.uk for just under £1000. And there was us thinking the 55in LG OLED55B7V was a steal at £1489.

It should come as no surprise this is the cheapest we’ve seen a 55in OLED TV and, while we've yet to review this model, the fact it has an LG OLED panel is a promising start.

Already purchased your shiny new 4K telly in time for the Call The Midwife Christmas special? Then you should know there are plenty more home cinema and hi-fi Christmas deals to be had.

