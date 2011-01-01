This lead looks and feels its price. Put to work with the pin-sharp Blu-ray of A Clockwork Orange, the Lloytron let our kit serve up a bright performance.
Colours were acceptable, but precision and depth were lacking.
Hamstrung by a shaky grasp of motion in fast scenes and with more than a hint of stridency about its sound, there's not much here that sets this cable apart from the bundled mains lead that came with our reference kit.
Lloytron Mains Plug review
Don't let the price fool you, this Lloytron mains cable is a false economy that's only just better than a free supplied cable Tested at £3.50
Our Verdict
Cheap, but in no way cheerful, this Lloytron is a very false economy
For
- Well, it's cheap enough
Against
- Everything else imaginable
