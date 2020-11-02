Record Store Day UK x Black Friday 2020: all this year's confirmed vinyl releases

Record Store Day returns for an unprecedented fourth time this year, with its Black Friday offering available on Friday 27 November.

The global pandemic meant, after the original planned date was postponed, Record Store Day was split into three drops for 2020. Many of the limited-edition vinyl releases are still available online, and they'll be joined by a full Black Friday drop this month.

Another national lockdown in England means that residents will likely be using their local shop's website to get in on the Black Friday action, while those elsewhere in the UK will have to check how stores are operating near them in line with local restrictions.

Either way, it's worth knowing what's available and planning your day well ahead of time. And there's plenty to keep an eye on, with releases from Beastie Boys, Lou Reed and Nick Cave among those available from more than 200 independent stores nationwide.

We'll also be keeping tabs on any other vinyl deals popping up around Black Friday and Cyber Monday – alongside all in the world of hi-fi and home cinema – to make sure you get the best deals on the web.

Record Store Day x Black Friday releases

Acid Bardot Love will find a Wave

Alanis Morissette Live at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2020

Alice In Chains SAP

Baroness Live at Maida Vale BBC – Vol. II

Beastie Boys Some Old Bullshit

Beverly Glenn-Copeland Live at Le Guess Who?

Bill Evans Live At Ronnie Scott's

Billy Jones & The Stars Love Is Gonna Rain On You

Blue Oyster Cult Live ’83 (Limited 2-LP Blue with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

Blurt Black Friday 7" Bundle

Buckcherry Buckcherry (Limited Clear with Red & Yellow Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

Charlie Cunningham Pieces EP

Chris Cornell Patience

Comet Is Coming, The Imminent

Corey Taylor / Dead Boys All This And More

Curtis Knight & The Squires The PPX Sessions Vol.2

Dave Davies & John Carpenter Village Of The Damned (Deluxe Edition – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Dave Grusin Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)

David Gilmour Yes I Have Ghosts

Dio Dream Evil Live '87 (BF20EX)

Don, Cunningham Something For Everyone

Doyle Bramhall II Brand new Charity release for Eric Clapton's "Crossroads" foundation covering George Harrison's song, 'Be Here Now'

EDITORS THE BACK ROOM

Fountains of Wayne Welcome Interstate Managers (Limited 2-LP Natural with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

Fred Neil 38 MacDougal

Gallon Drunk Black Friday CD Bundle

George Baker Selection Little Green Bag

George Harrison ‎ My Sweet Lord

George Thorogood And The Destroyers* Live In Boston 1982 (Deluxe Edition)

Hank Williams 1952 Radio Show Auditions (Black Friday RSD - 7" Red Vinyl)

Herbie Hancock Trio The Herbie Hancock Trio

High Pulp Mutual Attraction Vol.1

I Break Horses Death Engine Remix 12"

Jahari Massamba Unit Pardon My French

Jarvis Cocker Jarvis

Jarvis Cocker Further Complications

Jewel Live At the Inner Change

John Prine John Prine: Asylum LP Box

Jonathan Wilson Rare Blur EP

Kenny Dorham Quiet Kenny

Kero Kero Bonito Flamingo

Kids See Ghosts – Kanye West and Kid Cudi KIDS SEE GHOSTS

Lou Reed Magic and Loss

Lou Reed Live At Alice Tully Hall – Jan 27th 1973 (2nd show)

Masta Ace & Marco Polo A Breukelen Story Instrumentals

Masters of Reality Sunrise on the Sufferbus (Limited “Natural” Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

Matthew Tavares & Leland Whitty 12th January

Mick Fleetwood and Friends & Fleetwood Mac The Green Manalishi

Milla Jovovich The Divine Comedy (Limited Creamsicle Orange Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

Milton DeLugg & The Little Eskimo Hooray For Santa Claus

Monty Alexander Love You Madly: Live At Bubba's

Moonchild Sanelly Nüdes

Motörhead Ace of Spades

My Chemical Romance Life on the Murder Scene

Nancy Sinatra & Lee Hazlewood Some Velvet Morning b/w TIred Of Waiting For You

Nick Cave Cosmic Dancer

Norah Jones Playdate

Norma Jean Meridional

Ol’ Dirty Bastard Return to the 36 Chambers (Instrumental Versions)

Pete, Rock NY's Finest Instrumentals

Puscifer Apocalyptical/Rocket Man (BF20EX)

Round Robin and Brimstone Round Robin and Brimstone

Shadows Fall Of One Blood (Blood Red Vinyl)

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

Sonikku Sweat SOPHIE Remix 12"

Sonny Rollins Rollins In Holland: The 1967 Studio & Live Recordings

SOULWAX NITE VERSIONS

Sunn O)))) Flight Of The Behemoth

The Bangles Doll Revolution (Limited, Hand-Numbered 2-LP Streaked Pink Vinyl Edition) (Record Store Day/Black Friday Exclusive)

The Magnetic Fields Quickies RSD Exclusive Version

The Weeknd After Hours (Remixes)

U2 Boy – 40th Anniversary Edition

Uncle Tupelo Live at Lounge Ax – March 24, 1994 (BF20EX)

Various Studio One – Afrikan Blood

Various Artists Jazz Behind The Dikes Vol 1

Various Artists Jazz Dispensary: Orange Sunset

Various Artists The PYE Girls Coloured My World; (32 Brit Girl Tunes Of The Swinging Sixties)

Vince Guaraldi Trio Christmas Time Is Here

Willie Nelson Live At Austin City Limits 1976