Best Cyber Monday headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Beats, Bose

Cyber Monday headphones deals have landed hot on the heels of the Black Friday deals, with impressive discounts on best-selling headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Sennhesier, Sony and more.

In the UK? Check out our Cyber Monday UK headphone deals

Whether you're eyeing up a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, a pair of wireless earbuds for complete freedom of movement, a pair of over-ear headphones for home listening, or just a cheap pair of in-ears to help you through the daily commute, we promise there's a Cyber Monday headphones deal for you.

Don't believe us? Just look at this lovely lot...

The 5 best Cyber Monday headphones deals available

Wireless headphones deals

Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds $277 $80 at Focus

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $130 at Target

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too. At this ridiculously low price, they're very tempting

View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 wireless headphones $200 $89 at Walmart

Beats' flagship earbuds are sport-friendly and have a 12-hour battery life, with a Fast Fuel feature that offers an hour of music playback from just a 5-minute charge. The remote also allows you to activate Siri on an Apple iPhone.View Deal

Bose SoundLink II $279 $179 at Amazon

HD Voice makes these headphones very good at taking calls in windy conditions and noisy environments, and you get up to 15 hours wireless playback from a single charge. Which should last you through most of a week's commuting. A big saving thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum M2 Wireless $400 $200 at Best Buy

NoiseGard active nose cancellation keeps your focus squarely on the music, while the leather earpads and adjustable headband make for all-day comfort. And with $200 off, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N $200 $88 at Walmart

The big sell of these cans is battery life - you get a mammoth 35 hours of wireless playback, or 50 hours when using the supplied cable. Active noise cancellation leaves the outside world a distant memory.View Deal

Sony WH-CH500B $200 $40 at Walmart

These Sonys are at the budget end of the wireless headphone market, but they're still a steal. NFC means one-touch pairing for easy wireless playback, and the built-in mic lets you control them just by speaking. Impressive, especially for $50.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones $350 $200 at Best Buy

Street cred *and* 22 hours of battery life, the Apple W1 chip for Bluetooth connectivity & battery efficiency with the iPhone, and three hours of playback from a 10-minute fast charge.View Deal

Wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods wireless earbuds $160 $140 at Best Buy

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. And now you can save $20 - which is about as good as it gets.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case $200 $165 at Best Buy

Or you can pay $30 more and get the wireless charging case, which doesn't need to be plugged in. This generation come with better sound quality than their predecessors, and a more secure wireless connection.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds $129 $110 at Walmart

Samsung's true wireless earbuds are splash-resistant - handy in a downpour - and work with both Android and iOS devices. Plus Ambient Aware lets you control how much background noise you let in.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free $249 $169 at Walmart

Bose goes all sporty on us with these true wireless earbuds aimed at gym bunnies. Sweat- and water-resistant, they're durable enough for a tough workout, and the battery life will last a marathon.View Deal

In-ear headphones deals

Shure SE215 $200 $89 at Amazon

These in-ears use the same monitor technology road tested by musicians and cram it into a package small enough to fit in your ears. The sound-isolating buds block out 37dB of background noise, and the over-the-ear style keeps the cable out of your way.View Deal

Sony MDRXB50AP Extra Bass earbuds $50 $30

The standard (non-bass-boosted) versions won our Product of the Year Award in 2014 for their superbly comfortable and secure fit and solid, weighty and punchy delivery.

View Deal

Noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH-1000XM3 $350 $278 at Amazon

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner. A jack of all trades and master of all; the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are a superb all-round package, boasting supreme comfort, natural sound and the best noise-cancelling out there.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25 $345 $197 at Amazon

Some of the best noise-cancellers in town are now nearly half price. They're not new, or wireless, but they are comfortable as anything, and will block out the outside world a treat. A must for long flights, or just losing yourself in an album.View Deal

