Best Cyber Monday Apple deals: AirPods, iPhone 11, iPad, HomePod

The Cyber Monday Apple deals just keep coming, with huge savings to be had on the iPhone 11, iPad, HomePod, AirPods, Apple TV 4K and more.

Whether you're after a HomePod smart speaker, a new iPad or iPhone, the excellent Apple TV 4K video streamer or a new pair of AirPods or Beats headphones, you'll naturally want the cheapest price.

This is where we're at your service, folks. We've rounded up all the cheapest prices on every Apple device, and the best Apple deals on offer from around the web for the Cyber Monday sales.

UK: best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Free Apple gift card of up to £160 when buying with Apple

Buy direct from Apple until 2/12 and you'll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to £160 on select products. The size of the gift card depends on the device. Generally speaking, the bigger the device, the bigger the card.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker £319 £269 at ebuyer

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this £50 saving on the HomePod smart speaker (in white) shouldn't be sniffed at. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

Apple AirPods 2 £159 £128.97 at Laptops Direct

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. This model has the standard charging case.View Deal

US: best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Free Apple gift card of up to $200 when buying with Apple

Buy direct from Apple until 2/12 and you'll get an Apple Store Gift Card of up to $200 on select products. The size of the gift card depends on the device. Generally speaking, the bigger the device, the bigger the card.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2in $329 $230 at Target

Apple's newest iPad baby is discounted by nearly 25% at Target. Yes, you read that correctly. It's 10.2 inches of Apple 2019 iPad complete with iPadOS and A10 Fusion chip. Yes, this is the 32GB model (not the 128GB) but it's still a ridonculous deal on a brand new Apple tablet. We'd hurry if we were you... View Deal

iPhone 11 for $699 at Verizon | Get up to $400 off iPhone 11 with trade-in and Unlimited plan + $400 Mastercard

Buy an iPhone 11 on a new Verizon Unlimited plan and you can get up to $400 off with a select phone trade-in, as well as a $400 Prepaid Mastercard. A $800 saving is just a few clicks away.View Deal

Apple HomePod smart speaker $299.99 $199.99 Best Buy

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, so this $100 saving on the HomePod (in white or black) is a real bargain. If you own an Apple smartphone and subscribe to Apple Music, then you'll find plenty to like.View Deal

The cheapest prices on Apple devices

Apple AirPods (2019)

Ubiquity appears to have fostered acceptance, and AirPods no longer draw the slightly mocking glances they once did. In 2016, the originals introduced flawless true wireless technology and average sound quality. Now, though, we have a next-generation model, which sprinkles a little more pixie dust over proceedings. The 2nd-gen AirPods make improvements in sound quality and feature unbeatable Bluetooth usability, securing their four-star review and a solid recommendation for those after a combination of convenience, reliability and good performance.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple's brand-spanking-new noise-cancelling in-ears have only just gone on sale, so discounts are unlikely - but if they do appear, they'll appear right here. With an extremely comfortable fit, long battery life and very high tech features, it does seem that they're worth getting excited about.

Apple AirPods (2016)

Despite the release of the second-gen pair, the original AirPods are still knocking about - and at a £10 discount, too. While we'd go for the newer model at this nominal price difference, these AirPods are still an absolute marvel in terms of tech. For this price, they're a pretty good deal for iPhone users.

Apple HomePod

The HomePod is our favourite smart speaker, garnering five stars when we reviewed it at its original price of £319, so its current £40 discount deserves to be noted. It may, predictably, be incredibly Apple-centric - it's almost wholly reliant on an iPhone and Apple Music account - but it also delivers superb sound considering the size and money. A weighty delivery and compact styling, and Siri's enhanced, music-specific skills, make for an enticing package for Apple lovers.

Apple TV 4K

The latest Apple TV box sees Apple embracing 4K and HDR – great news, because it shines a light on specs that we want to see become as popular as possible. What’s more, the Apple TV 4K box itself brings with it a whole load of 4K HDR movies to streaming for the first time. This box delivers all the key UK catch-up TV services, the biggest library of 4K HDR films available anywhere, Dolby Atmos – and great, all-round performance. Recommended - especially as it's now available from some retailers with a £20 discount. Every little helps, after all.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple's new range-topping phone is an absolute belter. Admittedly, the iPhone 11 Pro's biggest upgrade is to the camera, which is now a three-lens affair that will reward dedicated shutter-bugs with professional-grade snaps, but us content consumers also get an even better OLED screen than before and surprisingly significantly upgraded sound quality.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

True to form, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is simply a bigger version of the standard iPhone 11 Pro above. The OLED screen goes from 5.8in to 6.5in and the battery life is extended a bit, but otherwise this is the same, excellent phone.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple iPhone 11

Apple's 2019 mainstream mid-range model is arguably the pick of the range, particularly if you're not a pro photographer. The screen is LCD, rather than OLED, but it delivers on-the-go video in emphatic fashion. Sound, meanwhile, is superb. Buy with confidence.

Apple iPhone XS

The new iPhone XS doesn’t represent a seismic shift like its predecessor but it does still come with a smattering of upgrades. There's a gold finish and upgraded rear glass, a new 5.8in Super Retina OLED screen promising 60% greater dynamic range than the iPhone X, and the zippy new A12 Bionic chip. The battery life has been bumped by 30 minutes, the speakers have been given a 'wider stereo sound' and there's a new Smart HDR camera mode. Enough for an upgrade from the iPhone X? Possibly not for casual users, but power users will be tempted by the faster processor and upgraded camera.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Like the sound of the XS but want a bigger screen? The iPhone XS Max is for you. It's the biggest-ever iPhone, with a whopping 6.5in OLED screen. The bezels have been reduced, allowing Apple to squeeze a super-size screen on to a handset the size of the iPhone 8 Plus. The XS Max gets a bigger battery, too, claiming an extra hour of life over the new XS (90 minutes compared to the iPhone X). And that's about your lot for differences. The choice, is yours.

Apple iPhone XR

The 'cheap' iPhone has arrived - and it's not that cheap. It's certainly cheaper than the flagship models, though, and with the XR sharing many of the same features, it may prove to be a popular choice. Available in a range of colours, the iPhone XR has the older glass and aluminium design and feels chunkier as a result. It has a 6.1in screen, crucially using LCD rather than OLED technology - hence the cheaper price tag. The camera is a lower spec, too, with a single sensor rather than the two on the XS models. The new A12 chip is here, though, and it promises a battery as long-lasting as the XS Max.

Apple iPad Pro

The iPad Pro is a productivity powerhouse, with performance that’s on a par with some laptop PCs. Skinny bezels and a superb display make it a fine choice, whichever screen size you choose (10.5in or 12.9in). You can connect a Smart Keyboard or use an Apple Pencil (both cost extra) and thanks to the rapid 64-bit A10X Fusion CPU chip, everything works smoothly. You can choose 64GB, 256GB and 512GB versions, with just WiFi or added cellular connectivity. The screen is great, sound is good from the speakers or the headphone connection, and thanks in no small part to iOS, this is simply the best tablet on the market.

Apple iPad mini

The iPad mini is Apple's most portable tablet. There's a lot to be said for convenience of carrying around a 300g device that'll fit in just about any bag, no matter how light you're looking to travel. Nonetheless, its ample 7.9-inch screen won't leave you disappointed. The display is vibrant with plenty of picture punch and the sound is reliably crisp and clear. Apple has also added support for the Apple Pencil although we suspect owners will more appreciate the A12 Bionic chip to help with their seamless media consumption. Available in 64GB and 256GB sizes, a choice of three colours and cellular models should you need, discounts are small but they are out there.

Beats headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre has been a subsidiary of Apple since 2014 and its popular headphones and earbuds are probably the strongest rivals to AirPods when it comes to sheer ubiquity. We may not find them class leaders in terms of sound quality, but they're no doubt among the more stylish pairs out there and feature some of the most interesting wireless technology courtesy of Apple's own W1 Bluetooth chip. There is always discounts to be had on Beats' wide range of headphones, from the sporty in-ears to both the budget and premium on-ears. A round-up of the cheapest prices on the most popular pairs can be found below.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless push the boundaries of wireless headphones technology further than we’ve seen before. And while the sound quality may not beat the best headphones around, the extra battery life, range and close compatibility with the iPhone, mean the Solo 3 Wireless are well worth a look.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

We admire the Powerbeats Pro headphones for their build, their fit and their superb features. Thanks to the Apple H1 Bluetooth chip technology, they’re wonderfully easy to set up and use, and they’re virtually glitch-free in their delivery of wireless audio.

In terms of practicality, the Powerbeats Pros are an excellent set of headphones, they just can't quite match the very best in terms of sound. But if you can find a really good deal, it might be tempting.

Beats X

As the most Apple-centric wireless headphones not made by Apple, the Beats X are aimed squarely at iPhone owners. It’s all about the Apple W1 chip, which makes this pair slicker than your average Bluetooth headphone. They’re easy to live with, and Bluetooth performance is almost faultless whether they end up connected to an iPhone or Android equivalent.

Beats Powerbeats 3

Beats by Dre EP