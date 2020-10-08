The best Prime Day Apple deals 2020

This year we've seen huge savings on the iPhone 11, iPad, HomePod, AirPods, Apple TV 4K and more.

And as 2020 draws to a close, with Amazon Prime Day coming this month, soon to be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the juicy Apple deals keep dropping.

Whether you're after a sleek HomePod smart speaker (currently heavily discounted, possibly to make way for the long-awaited HomePod 2), a brand new iPad or iPhone, the superb Apple TV 4K box, or a new pair of AirPods or Beats wireless headphones, you'll want to be sure you're getting the cheapest price.

This is where we come in, folks. We've scoured the web for all the lowest prices on every Apple device, to find the best Apple deals ahead of Prime Day. And with the new iPhone getting ever closer, we're sure to see some awesome deals on the brilliant iPhone 11.

Go wireless with the latest AirPods deals

The latest iPhone 11 deals

Our pick of the best Apple deals right now

Apple AirPods Pro $249.99 $229.99

In our review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-cancelling and balanced, easy-going sound". Perfect for long-haul flights, work outs and commutes. Save $20 while stocks last.View Deal

iPhone 11 $23.34 $11.67/month with new unlimited plan at AT&T

For a limited time, AT&T will give you 50% off the iPhone 11 when you buy it on a qualifying instalment agreement. You must have an account and the $350 in credits will be applied in equal amounts over 30 months. You can also save 20% on the Apple Airpods with your iPhone purchase.View Deal

The cheapest price on every Apple device

Apple AirPods (2019)

The original AirPods, launched in 2016, introduced flawless true wireless technology and average sound quality. Now, we have a more sophisticated next-generation model. The 2nd-gen AirPods (2019) up the ante with improved sound quality and reliable Bluetooth usability, and scored a well-deserved four-star What Hi-Fi review. They're currently in Apple Stores at $159 but check out the deals below – you might just score a sweet saving.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

The AirPods (2019) come with a standard charging case for $159, but splash out $199 and they come bundled with the Wireless Charging Case. This lets you charge your AirPods by placing them in the case and laying it on a Qi-compatible charging mat (sold separately). AirPods discounts aren't huge but shop around and you'll find you can save yourself a few bucks.

Apple AirPods Pro

The 'Pro' version of the AirPods ramps up performance and adds superb noise-cancelling technology to proceedings. You also get a comfortable fit (they come with three tip sizes), long battery life and Siri for voice control. If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro could be the best wireless buds for you. Currently, the Apple AirPods Pro typically retail for $249, but check out the latest deals below and you might spot a more palatable price.

Apple HomePod

The HomePod is one of our favourite smart speakers. We gave it five stars when we reviewed it at the original price of $349, so when you factor in the discounts below, it's real steal. Naturally it's Apple-centric and plays best with an iPhone and Apple Music account, but it also offers outstanding audio quality for the money. A weighty delivery and compact styling, and Siri's enhanced, music-specific skills, make it a great buy for Apple users. Worth noting: Apple's due to launch the HomePod 2 so prices of the first-generation model could go even lower.

Apple TV 4K

Ready to embrace 4K and HDR? The flagship Apple TV 4K box is for you. It gets you access to a ton of 4K HDR movies to streaming for the first time and delivers all the major US streaming apps including Netflix, Disney+, ESPN and, of course, Apple TV+.. And with the biggest library of 4K HDR films and Dolby Atmos, you can expect great all-round performance. Recommended - especially if you spot a discount on the usual price ($179) below. Every little helps, right?

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro ($999) knocks it out of the park. Photography fans wil love the Pro's upgraded camera, now a three-lens array, while movie lovers will benefit from the improved OLED screen and significantly upgraded sound quality. Flagship phones don't come cheap, but we've search all the top US retailers and listed the best iPhone 11 prices below.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

As you might have guessed, the iPhone 11 Pro Max ($1099) is simply a bigger and bolder version of the standard iPhone 11 Pro. The OLED screen gets a boost from 5.8in to 6.5in and the battery life is increased about an hour or so, but otherwise this is the same, five-star smartphone.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple's 2019 mainstream mid-range model ($699) is arguably the sweet spot in the iPhone 11 range, particularly if you're not bother about a state-of-the-art camera. The iPhone 11's screen is also LCD, rather than OLED, but it delivers a great on-the-go video experience and decent sound.

The iPhone 11 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 go head-to-head

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone 11's predecessor won a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2018 and still has plenty of offer. It might have the Apple's latest and greatest chip but with a crisp screen and clear sound, it remains a strong contender for those on a budget. The XS hit US stores at $999 but you'll find it available for much less below.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Like the sound of the XS but want a bigger screen? The iPhone XS Max could be just the ticket. Apple no longer sells this model, but you can still pick up a brand new XS from most trusted electronics retailers. The XS originally cost $999 but is now available at a chunky discount.

Apple iPhone XR

Launched back n 2018, the XR (tested at $749) was pitched as Apple's most affordable at the time. It features a 6.1in LCD screen and a single-sensor camera, but it remains a solid buy for iPhone fans who want a capable iPhone on a budget.

Apple iPad Pro 2018

The beautifully-crafted iPad Pro is a productivity powerhouse, with performance that’s on a par with some laptop PCs. We were impressed by the superb display (11in or 12.9in) and ability to connect a Smart Keyboard or use an Apple Pencil (both cost extra). Performance is rapid and smooth thanks to the rapid 64-bit A12X Bionic CPU chip. You can choose 64GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1024GB versions, with WiFi only or added cellular connectivity.

There's a new, 2020 model, but you won't find any discounts on that yet. Pennywise buyers can now pick up the 2018 version, which started life at $799, at a bargain price.

Apple iPad mini

The iPad mini is Apple's smallest tablet. It's light, plane-friendly and fits into almost any bag. Despite the proportions, the 7.9-inch display impresses with a vibrant picture. Sound is reliably crisp and clear. Apple has also added support for the Apple Pencil although we suspect owners will more appreciate the A12 Bionic chip to help with their seamless media consumption. Available in 64GB and 256GB sizes and a choice of three colours and cellular models. We tested it at $399 but there are a few discounts to be had.

Beats headphones

Apple purchased the Beats by Dr. Dre audio brand back in 2014. Since then, Apple has been running the show, delivering popular headphones and earbuds to rival its own AirPods. While not class-leading in terms of sound quality, Beats headphones offer great features and snappy design. They also boast some of the best wireless technology, courtesy of Apple's own W1 Bluetooth chip. You'll find a bunch of discounts to be had on Beats' headphones, partly because Apple is due to launch its own over-ear headphones soon. Check out the cheapest deals below...

Beats Solo 3 Wireless

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless – launched at $300 - push the boundaries of wireless headphones technology. The sound quality may not trump the best headphones at this price, but the extra battery life and superb iPhone compatibility make the Solo 3 Wireless a solid buy, especially at the discounted prices below.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Powerbeats Pro headphones offer good build quality, comfortable fit and lots of features. They're also equipped with Apple's H1 Bluetooth chip technology so they're a joy to set up and use with any iOS device. They're virtually glitch-free in their delivery of wireless audio, too. The Powerbeats Pros can't quite match the very best on a sound-per-pound basis but if you can find them at a decent discount on the $249 MSRP, they're a good choice.

Beats X

The Beats X (originally $149) are pitched squarely at Apple users. They feature Apple's W1 chip, which delivers faultless Bluetooth performance and easy pairing with iOS devices (although you can use them with Android devices too). Prices have dropped significantly, so there's plenty of savings to be had below.

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless

Our performance-per-pound mantra applies to more than just sound quality, and the Powerbeats3 Wireless deliver on form and function, almost without fault. And if that gets you halfway across the purchasing line, we wouldn’t let the sound put you off, provided you don’t mind some bass in your face.

Beats by Dre EP

We haven't tested this model but if you like the look and sound of Beats headphones, then you're likely to be happy with what's on offer here.