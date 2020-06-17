Get big discounts on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices for one week only

Amazon UK has just announced big discounts across practically its entire range of own-brand devices. Whether you're after an Echo smart speaker, a Fire TV video streamer or a Fire tablet, now is the time to buy, with some being offered with as much as 50 per cent off.

But be quick, because we're told that these savings will only be available for a week.

Here are the highlights:

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £30

Small but mighty, the Echo Show is an easy, and excellent, way to get your smart home set up started. This isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but £20 still makes it an absolute bargain for a five-star product.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

Take the excellent third-generation Echo Dot and add a useful clock that shines through the mesh covering and you've got the Ronseal-like Dot with Clock, which is currently available with a massive £25 discount.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick £40 £20

Whether you fancy bringing Alexa voice control to your TV watching or have a TV that could do with an update to include streaming smarts, this is a really affordable way of doing it and includes access to BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5, as well as Netflix and YouTube. There's a 4K version available (see below) but its discount isn't as huge.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £50 £40

This is simply the best stick-based video streamer you can buy and represents excellent value at full price - making this £10 discount a real bonus. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos. That’s an awesome package for the money.View Deal

You can also currently get £20 off the brilliant Fire TV Cube, £25 off the Echo (3rd Gen) and £10 off the Fire 7 Tablet.

MORE:

Best video streamers 2020

Best Alexa speakers 2020