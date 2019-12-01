Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: Apple, Bose, Sony

Walmart has come up with some of the best Black Friday deals on the internet, and its contribution to the Cyber Monday deals that are now live appear to be just as competitive.

The best Walmart deals feature some of the cheapest prices in the world of audio and video, from Bluetooth speakers to TVs, wireless headphones to record players. And there's nearly always a Walmart iPad deal to be had, too.

This page is your one-stop shop for the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals. We've found savings on tech products from Apple, Bose, Sony, Roku, Hisense and more, including tablets, headphones and TVs.

The 5 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Philips 65PFL5504 4K HDR10 TV $499 $278

This 65-inch set boasts 4K, HDR and BrightPro tech to adjust the brightness to the optimum level. Android TV puts all the best-known apps at your fingertips, while Google Assistant lets you control the TV - as well as your other smart home devices - just by speaking.View Deal

VIZIO SB3621n-E8 36in soundbar system $198 $98

A 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo that has RCA, optical and USB connections as well as Bluetooth. With a 4.5/5 Walmart user review rating, it looks like a bargain budget solution.View Deal

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $88 at Walmart

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones $300 $129

Not the absolute best-sounding headphones around, but they deliver a full-bodied, bold and clear sound and have excellent battery life and range. Oh, and they look good too.

View Deal

Vizio D55x-G1 55in 4K HDR TV $478 $330

A super-budget 55-inch 4K TV with Chromecast built-in, allowing users to cast content from compatible video and music apps directly to the screen from their smartphone. There's AirPlay too, which is a bonus for Apple device owners.View Deal

Apple iPad 128GB wi-fi tablet $429.99 $328.79

Apple deal! Save big dollar on the iPad 6th generation with 9.7-inch LED display, IPS technology, the A10 Fusion chip and the brilliance of all the apps. Available in silver, space gray and gold.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console $250 $149

Microsoft's console is reduced by over $100 this Black Friday, though be aware that it's the All Digital Edition, so there's no disc slot. Still, providing you have a decent internet connection for downloading and streaming, that shouldn't trouble you. Comes with three games, too.

View Deal

onn. 50in 4K HDR10 Roku Smart LED TV $249 $148

This is a great price for a 50in TV, especially one with 4K and HDR on board. As well as HDMI connectivity for plugging in a streaming box or games console, it has USB, digital audio and audio line out capabilities.

View Deal

Roku Premiere+ 4K HDR streaming stick $49.99 $39

A 4K HDR streaming stick at a price you can afford? The Premiere+ ticks both those boxes, at a spectacularly low $40. Roku provides a portal to all the top streaming services, including Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and HBO Go, plus live TV and Direct TV cable. A fantastic way to stream 4K content on a budget.View Deal

Google Max smart speaker $399 $199

Save $100 on the Google Max smart speaker at Walmart, and you can save even more if you bundle two together. As well as streaming music you get the power of Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless headphones $249 $169

Thanks to a recent update, these wireless earbuds gained a practically-perfect five stars from this very publication. They're now $50 off and, with the kind of meaty bass and full-bodied sound that'll get you through the toughest of sessions at the gym.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display 8in with Google Assistant $199 $99

With Google Assistant built in, the Lenovo smart display is designed to make everyday life easier. Check your commute or the weather. Stream music, radio, YouTube videos, and more.View Deal

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $220

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 $219 $149

Not only does this tablet deliver the usual excellent Samsung picture quality, it has great sound too, courtesy of Dolby Atmos. And the battery lasts long enough to binge all your favourite shows - fire up series three of The Crown and enjoy.

View Deal

Google Home Mini and Chromecast $74 $35

Known as the Google Smart TV Kit, this is everything you need to start your smart home experience. The Chromecast lets you wirelessly beam content to your TV, while the Home Mini smart speaker will answer all your queries and play music at your say-so. Exclusive to Walmart.

View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones $128 $78

Sony is top of the pile when it comes to noise-cancelling cans, making some of our favorite sets in recent years. While this particular model isn't one we've tested, Sony can usually be relied upon when it comes to quality, comfort and sound.View Deal