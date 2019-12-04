Best record player deals 2019: turntables for all budgets

Record player deals quick links
To the uninitiated, turntables can seem intimidating, pricey things. But with the vinyl revival in full swing, there are some awesome deals to be had. You can save big on turntables from Sony, Audio Technica, Rega, Yamaha and more.
Whether you're planning to purchase your first turntable, want a cheap record player for the kids, or are keen to upgrade your existing music system, we've tracked down the biggest and best record player deals around.
From the cheapest prices on the very best turntables to savings on wireless Bluetooth turntables, read on for pick of the best turntable deals, bargains and savings online.
Victrola suitcase turntable with speakers
$60 $39.96 at Amazon
If you want an all-in-one record player with speakers in the suitcase design, you won't find anything more affordable than this Victrola all-in-one vinyl system on Amazon. Available in a huge range of colors, it has Bluetooth and three-speed operation.
Audio Technica AT-LP60USB
$129 $99 at Walmart
"A reliably articulate and well-featured deck, well worth the asking price," we said in our four star review. Aside from balanced and organised sound, it has the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files – and now costs less than $100!
Wockoder KD-2008 with built-in speaker
$150 $59 at Amazon
This retro vinyl player combines great style with the functionality of an integrated speaker and even wireless Bluetooth playback. Thanks to a 65% reduction, it's hard to argue with the value.
Rega Planar 1 Plus Turntable
$595 $475 at World Wide Stereo
This five star turntable serves up a winning combination of convenience and superb sound. The sound really starts to mature after a couple of days, becoming more full-bodied and rhythmically exciting. A great pound-for-pound performer, now under $500.
Sony PS-HX500 Hi Res USB Turntable
$498 $277 at Amazon
Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.
View Deal
Yamaha MusicCast Vinyl 500 Turntable + MusicCast 50 Wireless Speaker
$1199 $949 at World Wide Stereo
Part of Yamaha's MusicCast product family, this record player can stream the vinyl it's spinning wirelessly to any MusicCast speaker (such as the one included in this package deal).