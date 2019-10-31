Best Bose Black Friday deals: headphones, wireless speakers and more

Bose is a name synonymous with form and function in both premium headphones and music systems. Not always the cheapest option out there, granted, but you can almost always rely on the quality – both in terms of design and performance.

That certainly remains the case when it comes to wireless noise-cancelling headphones, where Bose remains a trusted brand among fellow class-leaders. The firm also turns out decent soundbars as well as its own SoundTouch wireless speakers and multi-room systems, too.

What follows is our pick of the best Bose bargains for your honest buck. Bose deals can be hard to find, but with Black Friday just around the corner the bargains will come – you've just got to do your homework and know the best bit of Bose kit for you and yours.

Take heed, though: miss the big day and all will be lost. (Just joking, with Cyber Monday only a few days later, we're expecting deals aplenty all weekend.)

Bose headphones deals UK

Bose Soundsport in-ears for Apple devices £90 £62 at Amazon

The wired versions of the Bose SoundSport earphones, they come in a range of colours and have an in-line mic and remote that's compatible with Apple devices. Aimed at sports use (hence the name) they're sweat and water-resistant. At this price-point we wouldn't expect to be blown away by the sound, but based on Bose's reputation they'll doubtless do a decent job.

Bose Soundsport Wireless £150 £114 at Amazon

These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks making the fit secure enough for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. Sound-wise, they're some of the best wireless headphones you'll find at this money – and with a discount, they're even more tempting.

Bose Soundsport Free £180 £150 at Amazon

Essentially a true wireless version of Bose's superlative SoundSport in-ears, these buds are sweat- and water-proof, and, while we had some connection issues during our test, the sound is nothing short of marvellous for a pair of sports headphones at this price.

Bose QuietControl 30 £300 £250 at Amazon

These neckband wireless headphones hit all the right targets: great sound quality, impressive noise-cancellation and good comfort (for those that like the design). It’s another five-star pair of chart-topping headphones from Bose.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £246 at Exceptional Audio Visual

Bose has been doing noise-cancelling longer than most and it shows. These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and a clever addition of Google Assistant. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation. These headphones deserve to become travelling companions for many a frequent flier.

Bose wireless speaker deals UK

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker £100 £85 at Amazon

This tiny speaker is no substitute for a proper wireless speaker, but is a nice half-way house should you want something more substantial than your phone's speakers. It can take voice calls as well as play music, there's a decent battery life and it's water-resistant, too. As well as Bluetooth audio and NFC pairing, you can also use the Bose Connect app to control your tunes.

Bose SoundLink II (blue) Bluetooth speaker £122 £98 at Amazon

Building on the Micro above, this wireless speaker is waterproof rather than water-resistant, has a longer battery life and promises a bigger, bolder sound thanks to a larger, heavier chassis. If you've got the cash, you won't regret investing in a more serious proposition. The choice is yours.

Bose SoundTouch 30 series III £500 £429 at Sonic Direct

This is Bose's third generation multi-room speaker and in truth it shows. In terms of design and sound quality it has been surpassed by the likes of Sonos and Audio Pro, but there's still a solid spec with multi-room support, wireless Bluetooth, a 3.5mm input and an Ethernet connection. The control app is so-so, but for sonic detail, scale and power, it's impressive enough – especially with this discount.

Bose SoundTouch 20 series III £280 £249 at Amazon

The smaller sibling of the SoundTouch 30 shown above, this wireless multi-room speaker from Bose shares much of the former's functionality and sonic character, but with a smaller footprint – and currently a tidy saving on its original price tag.

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £179 at Amazon

Another four-star Bose product we might have considered a little pricey upon its release, you can now make a healthy saving on the SoundLink Revolve's original cost. Endearingly petite and portable, the Revolve spreads Bose's signature weighty sound through 360 degrees.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ £280 £249 at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus is the bigger sibling to the Revolve speaker above. It adds a carry handle, improves the battery life by 4 hours and crucially should offer a louder, room-filling sound. Unsurprisingly, you have to pay for that privilege. If you want a bigger speaker to fill a large room, go for this one, otherwise you might be fine with the smaller Revolve.

Bose soundbar deals UK

Bose Solo 5 soundbar £240 £199 at HiFix

At just 55cm long and 7cm tall, the Bose Solo 5 has to be one of the most compact soundbars we've ever seen. This makes it perfect for those who need something low profile enough to slip under their main TV, or are looking to boost the sound of a smaller bedroom TV perhaps.

Bose Soundbar 700 Google Assistant/Alexa £800 £689 at Currys

Featuring a tempered glass top and wrap-around metal grille, the Bose Soundbar 700 is quite the looker – and it's happy sat on a TV stand or mounted on the wall. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa baked right in, you can control your music and generally manage your life without lifting a finger – just choose your preferred voice assistant. A custom-designed eight-microphone array should still hear you too, no matter how loud your music is, and the light bar will help visually indicate when your virtual assistant is listening, thinking or speaking. Not one we've tested, but this Bose 'bar offers a tidy saving...

Bose headphones deals US

Bose SoundSport Wireless in-ears $150 $130 at Crutchfield

These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks making the fit secure enough for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. Sound-wise, they're some of the best wireless headphones you'll find at this money – and with a discount, they're even more tempting.

Bose SoundSport in-ears for Apple devices $100 $42 at Best Buy

The wired versions of the Bose SoundSport earphones, as long as lime green doesn't bother you there's a serious saving to be made here. Aimed at sports use (hence the name) they're sweat and water-resistant. At this price-point we wouldn't expect to be blown away by the sound, but based on Bose's reputation they'll doubtless do a decent job.

Bose soundbar deals US

Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar $700 $449 at Amazon

The Bose SoundTouch 300 gets top points for style and specification, thanks to generous network features and practical design. If you've already bought into the SoundTouch family and are dead set on expanding your multi-room set-up with a soundbar, the SoundTouch 300 could be an option, especially with this huge saving.