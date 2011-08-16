Trending

Blackbox M16 review

The Blackbox M16s are good at killing outside noise Tested at £165

Our Verdict

Well-made and good at killing outside noise, but they could do with a little more excitement in their sound

For

  • Good noise cancelling
  • Apple remote and mic
  • smooth, tonally balanced audio
  • useful accessories

Against

  • Sound weak in passive mode
  • rather cluttered delivery

Blackbox, created by Phitek Systems, a company that came out of nowhere with the impressive noise-cancelling i10 in-ears, is back with the M16 on-ears.

Oddly, they sound different depending on whether you have noise-cancelling on or off.

With it off, they sound distant and a bit cluttered, with treble sticking out a little more than it should. Vocals, meanwhile, are a little recessed.

Odd bassy wobble
There’s an odd bassy wobble when you activate the noise cancelling, but the balance is better this way. There’s still a lack of separation in the soundstage, though, with vocals and midrange parts arriving as a lump when tracks get busy.

But they are smooth, and stripped-down music shows a nice overall balance.

It’s nice to see a mic and three-button control unit attached, and the bundled adaptor lets you use the headphones as a computer headset for Skype calls.

