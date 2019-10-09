Best USB turntables 2019: budget to premium

Best USB Turntable Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best USB turntables you can buy in 2019.

Your vinyl collection is vulnerable and valuable. It has likely been handed down, lovingly preserved and, let's face it, it's largely irreplaceable. So why not preserve your tangible collection in the form of digital files – especially since most of it will be nigh on impossible to hunt down on streaming services? These USB turntables not only offer this functionality, they sound great for the price, too. And let's not forget, Black Friday is just around the corner, so there's no better time for sniffing out bargains.

1. Audio Technica AT-LP60-USB Articulate sound plus ease of use make this a great entry-level USB turntable.. SPECIFICATIONS 33 and 45rpm | Vinyl ripping | Replaceable stylus Reasons to Buy A clear, balanced and articulate listen Rips records to digital files Easy operation Reasons to Avoid Sound could do with more solidity

Its plastic chassis, available in silver or black, wears a shiny, tasteful finish, and the streamline tonearm mechanics and hood fixings mean that, at a quick glance, Audio Technica's AT-LP60-USB deck could pass for a model worth twice the price.

A little DIY is involved in terms of setup – the die-cast aluminium platter needs positioning and the belt attaching (no tonearm adjustment is required) – but it’s not arduous enough to put off even the most clueless novice.

However, once up and running, operation is as effortless as using a CD player and recording from vinyl is a simple process too. Files can be ripped as 16-bit/44.1kHz or 48kHz WAVs by connecting your PC or laptop to the turntable’s USB type B output, then using the supplied Audacity software to process them.

2. Sony PS-HX500 This brilliant USB turntable combines useful features and excellent sound. SPECIFICATIONS Hi-res vinyl ripping | Belt drive | 33.33/45rpm Reasons to Buy Simple set-up Lively and transparent sound Big, spacious soundstage Reasons to Avoid Doesn't look all that special

Record-ripping turntables have been around for a while, but the Sony PS-HX500 can record up to DSD 5.6. Ergo, Sony calls it a ‘hi-res turntable’, so it’s not surprising that one of the first things we notice when lifting the Sony from its box is the bright yellow hi-res audio logo, sitting loud and proud on the plinth’s front-facing edge.

While the ripping feature hardly seems necessary to keep vinyl's resurgence in full swing, it does mean that those buying their favourite LPs won’t also have to head to a download site to get it in glorious high-resolution for their smartphone or portable music player here.

Invariably, some will jump at the chance to digitise their collection while others will be less bothered. If you belong to the second group, however, you’ll be interested to know that elsewhere the PS-HX500 behaves and looks very much like a typical turntable. A five-star What Hi-Fi? Awards 2018 winner.

3. Audio Technica AT-LP5 A feature-packed USB turntable with plenty going for it. SPECIFICATIONS USB recording | Moving magnet phono stage | 33.33/45rpm Reasons to Buy Loads of detail Expressive rhythmically and dynamically Feature list Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

The attention to detail filled us with confidence before we even got around to listening to Audio Technica’s AT-LP5 turntable. Before laying that first record on its rubber-compound-crowned die-cast aluminium platter, we were expectant – and it didn't disappoint.

There’s the AT95EX cartridge, exclusively designed for this turntable and fitted to an AT-HS10 head shell for what Audio-Technica claims is a perfect balance for its tone arm.

More than all this though, it'll equip you with the extra technology that for many people will prove extremely useful. Audio Technica's deck has nailed down what matters here – this is a turntable that is both a pleasure to use and to listen to.

4. Lenco L-85 One of the best budget plug-and-play USB turntables we've come across. SPECIFICATIONS Built-in phono stage | USB recording | Semi-automatic Reasons to Buy Decent, enjoyable sound for the money User friendly Appealing price and features Reasons to Avoid Rivals offer subtler, more dynamic and accurate sound

This is a semi-automatic, belt-driven turntable with a built-in phono stage. It even supports USB recording. And it costs around about £100. The Lenco L-85 is designed to be as user-friendly as possible – and it succeeds. Everything comes pre-fitted, including the moving-magnet cartridge, and there’s no need to set the counterweight, adjust the bias, or weigh anything.

The only adjustment you have to make is to reset the auto-return motion. Move the arm right to the end of the record and let go: it will calibrate itself and return to its armrest in one smooth motion.

There’s no need for special audio software or tricky laptop hook-ups – just plug a memory stick into the front panel’s USB port, hit the record button when you’re ready, and voila – you have an MP3 version of your vinyl record that you can play on your laptop or copy onto your smartphone. It'll only record as MP3 files, but remember this is a £120 turntable – it would be unrealistic to expect hi-res FLAC files from it.

5. Dual MTR-75 A likeable USB turntable that's fun to use. SPECIFICATIONS 33⅓ and 45 rpm | Fully automatic operation | Moving magnet (MM) phono stage built in Reasons to Buy Enjoyable sound Fully automatic operation Built-in phono stage Reasons to Avoid Needs greater subtlety, rhythmic precision Build quality could be better

One of the Dual MTR-75’s best features is that it’s fully automatic in operation. Press the start button on the turntable and the tonearm lifts, positions and lowers itself onto the record by itself.

Also topping the features list is the built-in moving magnet phono stage, so you can plug the MTR-75 straight into a pair of powered speakers. There’s a pair of switchable line level outputs available if you prefer using an external phono stage or the one built into your amplifier.

Dual also provides buttons to select between two speeds (33.3 and 45 rpm) and a toggle switch for choosing between 7in and 12in records.

Other features include that USB type B output for ripping records into digital files. It works smoothly; the recorded digital files sound a touch thin, but they have the same upbeat character as the turntable itself.

