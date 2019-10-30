Best waterproof speakers 2019: budget, portable, smart

Best waterproof speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers you can buy in 2019.

If you're heading outdoors – especially at this time of year – you'll want a speaker that's built to withstand the elements. It's especially true if you'll be hiking in the UK or frequenting a body of water like the sea or a swimming pool; you don't need to be a regular reader of this publication to know that generally, electronics and water don't mix.

Enter, then, waterproof speakers. Here, the two mix like gin and tonic. These little beauties are designed to withstand being dunked in the drink, so you can blast tunes in the rain without worrying about malfunctions.

So what should you look for in a waterproof speaker? Naturally, sound quality is of prime importance – it doesn't matter how hardwearing your speaker is if the sound is poor.

A true waterproof rating should also be on your check list. That's not as obvious as it seems – some models are only splashproof, so make sure you check before you buy and think about how you're going to use it. One of the most common specifications is IPX7 - that means it's safe to immerse in water up to 1m deep for up to 30 minutes.

IP67 means it has the same level of waterproofing, but is dustproof too.

All the models mentioned below are Bluetooth waterproof speakers, so you can play your tunes wirelessly and keep your smartphone or tablet safely away from the wet stuff.

Wi-fi is less pressing here perhaps, but it's a great addition if you'll be using your speaker at home a lot and want to integrate it with your smart home setup (using its built-in smart assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant).

Decent battery life is also a key consideration. Nothing spoils a long hike or away day like a flat battery.

We've rounded up the best waterproof speakers around, drawing on our authoritative back catalogue of reviews. Whether you want a budget buy or a much pricier and more capable model, there's bound to be something for you. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. JBL Charge 4 A fun and bubbly Bluetooth speaker that's serious when it comes to sound SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions: HxWxD (cm): 22 x 9.5 x 9.3 | Power: 30W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth v4.2, power bank, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5 mm stereo Reasons to Buy Rugged and water resistant USB port for charging Great sound quality Reasons to Avoid Perhaps too subtle for some

You'll find no fewer than three JBL portable waterproof speakers in this list, all of them boasting great features. Take the company's newest offering, the Charge 4, for example: you'll get a whopping 20 hours of playback from this little five-star performer.

The fact that we really like the JBL Charge 4 should come as no surprise to those who read our Charge 3 review (below). JBL has fine-tuned the sound in this latest iteration to please even pickier ears and battery capacity has increased. We can’t reasonably ask for any more at this price. Obviously there's a limit to the bass floor in a speaker of this size, but the low-end is tasteful – and there's still plenty of punch.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 4

2. JBL Xtreme 2 Xtreme style, extremely pleasant sound. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX7 | Battery life: 15 hours | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 136 x 288 x 132mm | Weight: 2390g Reasons to Buy Clean, clear sound Balanced bass Solid design Reasons to Avoid Big No wi-fi or multi-room Presentation too mature for some

At first glance, this speaker seems a little brash: the name is like something a college jock would pick, it's big and it weighs a ton. But the sound is surprisingly subtle. It's like finding out the school bully does ballet in his spare time.

The carry strap will help you lug it around, and it can daisy chain with another Xtreme 2 to give even beefier sound (but be warned: two of these things at the beach will be loud enough to summon the lifeguards). If you're looking to start a full-on pool party, this should be at the centre of the mayhem.

Read the full review: JBL Xtreme 2

3. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 A fantastically affordable and impressive-sounding speaker, ideals for the summer. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IP67 | Battery life: 13 hours | Connections: Micro USB | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 10.4 x 9.5 x 9.5cm | Weight: 420g Reasons to Buy Entertaining sound Impressive bass 13hr battery life Reasons to Avoid No wi-fi or smart assistant

If you want a compact yet extremely capable Bluetooth speaker, than look no further than Ultimate Ears' Wonderboom 2. 13 hours of battery life should keep you going into the early hours, while the IP67 rating means it should survive a bit of dunking.

What's most impressive is the sound that this diminutive speaker manages to serve up. It's attacking, enthusiastic, and there's an impressive amount of bass too. For the money, this portable package is tough to beat.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2

4. Ultimate Ears Blast An energetic performance meets a fun-loving design. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IP67 | Battery life: 12 hours | Connections: Micro USB, Wireless charger | Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Dimensions (HWD): 188 x 68 x 68mm | Weight: 640g Reasons to Buy Dynamic sound Good detail Strong midrange Reasons to Avoid Excitable top end Alexa not exhaustive Pricey

Thought waterproof speakers were a little... basic? Think again. This one boasts Amazon's Alexa smart assistant, so you can use it to control your smart home appliances, change radio station, read you the news and all that jazz.

There's also an optional charging stand (which costs extra) for juicing it up wirelessly from a plug socket. Its 360-degree design fills rooms with sound, too – or poolsides, or beaches, or where you choose to use it. A great option if you can spend a little more.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Blast

5. JBL Charge 3 Delivers superb sound inside or out. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX7 | Battery life: 20 hours | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, Micro USB | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 88.5 x 213 x 87mm | Weight: 800g Reasons to Buy Impressive build Clever design Solid, weighty, punchy sound Reasons to Avoid Lacks subtlety

If you want a portable speaker that doubles as a charger for your phone or tablet, this is the one for you. Its mammoth battery goes for a staggering 20 hours before needing a recharge, and it has both USB Type-C and micro USB ports for juicing up your device on the go.

The design is sturdy and rugged, it has a mic for handsfree calls and JBL Connect lets you daisy chain multiple speakers for beefier sound. Not that you need it - one Charge 3 is loud enough to start a party, and sweet-sounding enough to keep it going. Highly recommended.

Read the full review: JBL Charge 3

6. Ultimate Ears Megablast UE's priciest speaker doesn't disappoint. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IP67 | Battery life: 16 hours | Connections: Micro USB, Wireless charger | Wireless: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi | Dimensions (HWD): 237 x 88 x 88mm | Weight: 1,200g

This is a higher-end version of the Ultimate Ears Blast mentioned earlier. Basically, it's bigger, louder and more feature-laden. Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant still comes as standard, giving you smart skills around the home, but the battery life is a little better.

The sound performance is hugely enjoyable too, with little-to-no distortion even at higher volumes. High end, high volume, high class – that's this speaker in a nutshell.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Megablast

7. Bose SoundLink Revolve It might be small, but it makes a big impact. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX4 (water-resistant) | Battery life: 12 hours | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro USB | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 152 x 82 x 82mm | Weight: 660g Reasons to Buy Omnidirectional delivery Solid, punchy sound Portable and feature-packed Reasons to Avoid Rivals offer more detail Not especially rugged Pricey

This speaker is only water-resistant, not fully waterproof like the others here. While it will survive "an accidental showering of water", don't go throwing it into the swimming pool and expect it to survive.

But what it lacks in ruggedness it more than makes up for in features: you can use it to talk to your phone's smart assistant (like Siri or Google Assistant) even if your phone is in another room. And the sound is impressively big and bold, especially for such a small speaker.

Read the full review: Bose SoundLink Revolve

8. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Punchy, exciting and full of fun, it's another winner from Ultimate Ears. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IP67 | Battery life: 20 hours | Connections: Micro USB | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 225 x 87 x 87mm | Weight: 925g Reasons to Buy Punchy, solid sound Sturdy Fun features, easy to use Reasons to Avoid Midrange could be clearer

Like the Wonderboom, this speaker floats in the pool, so can bob along entertaining you while you smash out a few lengths. The button on top is surprisingly versatile - it can skip tracks, play and pause, and even summon a playlist - and you can pair hundreds of the blighters to create quite a din.

The sound is as fun as ever, highly enthusiastic while never being in danger of losing control. The bass is deeper than previous generations too. Definitely worth a look.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3

9. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Decent sound, rugged build... the ideal travel companion? SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX7 | Battery life: 10 hours | Connections: Micro USB | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 102 x 93.5 x 93.5mm | Weight: 425g Reasons to Buy Clear midrange Good timing Solid bass Reasons to Avoid Overstated low frequencies

At only a little bigger than a Coke can, this is one of the smaller waterproof speakers around. But it's proof that good things come in small packages: it's a doddle to use (those big plus and minus symbols are the volume controls) and is tough as anything.

And the sound is way beyond what we'd expect from such a diminutive and affordable speaker. The icing on the cake? It floats. So don't worry about dropping it in the drink.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

10. Ultimate Ears Roll 2 A compact, portable speaker that sounds great and is fun to use. SPECIFICATIONS Waterproof: IPX7 | Battery life: 9 hours | Connections: 3.5mm headphone jack | Wireless: Bluetooth | Dimensions (HWD): 40 x 135 x 135mm | Weight: 330g Reasons to Buy Full-bodied sound Clear and detailed Great design Reasons to Avoid Lacks some bass

You can tell an Ultimate Ears speaker straight away from the colourful design, but there's a lot more to the Californian firm's speakers than an eye-catching finish. Ultimate Ears makes some of the best waterproof speakers around, as the rest of this list will attest.

The UE Roll 2 is a great advert for the company: it's fun, easy to use, and sounds great. It also goes 15 percent louder than its predecessor, and even comes with its own inflatable dinghy for floating around the pool (told you it was fun). It's one of the more affordable options too. A great buy, even if you're not fussed about waterproofing.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Roll 2

