Best Alexa speakers 2019: the best Alexa-enabled smart speakers

Best Alexa Speaker Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Amazon Alexa speakers you can buy in 2019.

Thanks to the arrival of a number of voice assistants, backed by big-hitters such as Amazon, Apple and Google, wireless speakers have never been smarter. And with Black Friday around the corner, you're almost guaranteed to see plenty of deals for Alexa speakers appear.

Amazon Alexa has led the way for smart products, finding its way on to a huge number of speakers and smart devices, making it arguably the best choice of voice assistant if you want to start controlling multiple devices around your home with your vocal cords.

With plenty of Alexa speakers to choose from, including Amazon's own, ever-growing, family of Alexa devices, led by the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus, and more recent Echo Studio, which one is right for you? Do you want something small and discreet to kick-start a smart system, or do you want a proper wireless speaker with built-in smarts that sounds up to the job too. Allow us to run through our pick of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in 2019.

1. Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) A whole load of smart voice functionality and decent sound for a great price. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions (hwd): 4.3 x 9.9 x 9.9cm | Weight: 300g Reasons to Buy Clear, solid sound Budget price Improves Alexa skills Reasons to Avoid Alexa intelligence is limited $29.99 View at Amazon 643 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Perhaps the smartest way to bring Amazon's Alexa voice assistant into your home, the latest generation of the Dot also doubles as a simple (and cheap) wireless speaker. The fabric-covered puck-shaped device looks smarter then previous versions and it's easy to get up and running, either over wi-fi or Bluetooth. And as a device for playing background music, there really is little to fault, especially at this price. It's the best Echo speaker if you're on a budget.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Dot 3 review

2. Amazon Echo Plus Less a smart speaker, now more a great speaker with smart features. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: 3.5mm stereo | Amplifier: n/a | Dimensions: 14.8 x 9.9 x 9.9cm Reasons to Buy Fine balance, detail and timing Pairs with other Amazon products Lots of smart features Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $149.99 View at Amazon 5 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Echo Plus saw Amazon go from smart speaker to music speaker, with a speaker that delivers an impressive sonic performance for the money - and at the time that was a first. Just under 10cm in width and standing almost 15cm tall, the Echo Plus’s cylindrical body does not quite offer room-filling sound, but certainly has the presence and power to make itself heard.

This is still a cheap-ish wireless speaker, far from ready to take over from your main system, but we’re now talking in terms of the best performances you can get for this kind of money. If you want the best of Alexa and good quality sound, the Echo Plus is a fine choice.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen)

3. Sonos One An excellent Sonos smart speaker with Alexa and Google voice control. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: No | Outputs: N/A | Dimensions (hwd): 16.1 x 11.7 x 12cm | Weight: 1.85kg Reasons to Buy Stylish and unobtrusive Solid, sophisticated sound Alexa well integrated Reasons to Avoid Lacks full Alexa control No hi-res audio $169 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Arguably the best all-round smart speaker you can currently buy, the Sonos One sounds superb for the money and has all the functionality you're likely to need. There's Spotify and Tidal integration, the ability to chat with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the option to build a multi-room system around it using other Sonos speakers or AirPlay 2. Arguably the best Alexa speaker on the market.

Read the full review: Sonos One

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Amazon Echo Show 5 All the best bits of an Alexa smart speaker with added video. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 5.5in | Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions: 23.7 x 8.8cm Reasons to Buy Alexa built-in Passable picture and audio Decent touchscreen Reasons to Avoid Not the last word in sound quality $59.99 View at Amazon

If you want an Alexa-enabled speaker that combines sound and vision, then you'll want to give the Echo Show 5 a go. The 5.5in LCD touchscreen brings an added dimension- it's tilted, responsive and nice to use.

Sound quality is limited, given its size, but this is so much more than a standard wi-fi/Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to steam audio and video from compatible services with just a few simple spoken commands. It's still a pleasant and enjoyable listen, though, with a warm midrange that lends itself well to vocals and dialogue alike. For the money, it's a clever box of tricks that manages to merge the worlds of audio, video and virtual assistants in one easy-to-live-with package.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Show 5

5. Ultimate Ears Megablast A fun and energetic portable speaker with nicely controlled sound. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Battery life: 16hrs | Dimensions: 23.7 x 8.8cm | Inputs: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Dynamic, detailed sound Goes really very loud Excellent build and design Reasons to Avoid Presentation is slightly lean Not fully featured just yet $164.95 View at Amazon

The Megablast is Ultimate Ears’ loudest and smartest speaker yet. With Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built in, it can answer your questions as well as play all your favourite tunes..

More crucially, the Megablast joins the brand’s portfolio of five-star Bluetooth speakers that are simply fun to use and listen to. Good-looking and great-sounding, the Megablast is an absolute treat.

Read the full review: Ultimate Ears Megablast

6. Audio Pro Addon C5A A class-leading wireless speaker with Alexa is a winning combination. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: Ethernet, 3.5mm stereo, RCA | Amplifier: 40W digital Class D | Audio formats: MP3, WMA, AAC, FLAC, Apple Lossless | Dimensions: 13 x 25 x 15cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, dynamic sound Brilliant sense of timing Alexa voice control Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price $299 View at Amazon

The Audio Pro Addon C5A is almost identical to the Addon C5, which was our wireless speaker Product of the Year in 2017. So adding Alexa voice control to an Award-winning speaker is the icing on the cake.

Available for the price of an Addon C5 plus the cost of an Amazon Echo product bolt-on, it brings the whole package into one tidy, easy-to-set-up box. And with that same Award-winning sound, this is the ideal combination for those who want an excellent Alexa wireless speaker that can be expanded into a full-blown multiroom system.

Read the full review: Audio Pro Addon C5A

7. Amazon Echo 2 A smart, affordable Alexa speaker and a very sympathetic listener. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth: Yes | Outputs: 3.5mm | Dimensions (hwd): 14.8 x 8.8 x 8.8cm | Weight: 821g Reasons to Buy Alexa voice control Improved hearing commands Affordable Reasons to Avoid Average sound quality $69.99 View at Amazon 43 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Moving up a size (and price category), the Amazon Echo 2 does everything you'd reasonably expect of smart speaker at this level and is among the best Alexa speakers made by Amazon. There are lots of smart features you can play with and the speaker goes loud enough and sounds capable enough to fill small or medium-sized rooms without too much fuss.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo 2

8. Amazon Echo Spot A clock radio that also doubles as a clever Alexa speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Virtual assistant: Alexa | Wi-fi: Yes | Bluetooth 4.0: Yes | Inputs: 3.5mm stereo | Amplifier: 2W | Screen: 6.3cm LCD screen, 480 x 480 resolution | Dimensions: 9.7 x 10.4 x 9.7cm Reasons to Buy Sharp screen Good range of features Neat design Reasons to Avoid Divisive camera Sound quality could be improved Needs more video content $129.99 View at Best Buy 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Echo Spot is a small, round speaker, that looks like a clock, with the built-in Alexa voice assistant features and functions of the other Echo devices. The differentiator here is that it comes with a screen (for information ‘at a glance’, according to Amazon) and a camera for video-chatting. As well as all the Alexa voice features, you get trending video news, access to Prime videos and YouTube.

The video and audio performance is impressive, allowing for the size and price, so while watching anything of any length might be excessive it's fine for quick videos and calls, and for using as a bedroom smart clock radio. For the money, it's a bit of a bargain and a tempting alternative to other Alexa speakers.

Read the full review: Amazon Echo Spot

