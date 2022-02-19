Wolves vs Leicester live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Wolves' quest to qualify for the Champions League continues on Sunday against the team many Premier League watchers believed would themselves be challenging for top four spot. The Foxes have struggled this term after successive fourth-place finishes, while Wolves sit six points behind fourth-place West Ham going into the weekend's games, with two games in hand. Make sure you know how to watch a Wolves vs Leicester live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Leicester live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

Wolves vs Leicester live stream Date: Sunday 20th February Kick off: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton US stream: USA Network via Sling TV (free trial) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Sky Sports / Now TV AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Wolves have evolved into one of the Premier League's most resolute outfits since Bruno Lage replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the Molineux dugout last summer. Only defending champions Manchester City have conceded fewer goals than the Black Country boys and in Jose Sa they have a goalkeeper who has saved a higher percentage of shots faced (85 percent) than anyone else. South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, who has the best goals-to-shots ratio of any Premier League player, has returned from injury.

Life is less rosy in the eastern half of the Midlands. Leicester are in a rut and haven't won a league game since the 1-0 defeat of title-chasing Liverpool on 28th December. An injury crisis in defence may have abated, but the Foxes are low on confidence and, with Jonny Evans still missing, have struggled for leadership.

The match kicks off at 4:30pm GMT Sunday 20th February. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Brentford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Wolves vs Leicester free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Wolves vs Leicester live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a 3-day free trial and there's a free-trial of FuboTV too. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Wolves vs Leicester on Sling TV 3-day free trial

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Blue package, including Wolves vs Leicester on the NBC Sports Network, with this offer. Grab a 3-day free trial of Sling. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Wolves vs Leicester live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wolves vs Leicester live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wolves vs Leicester, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves vs Leicester live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Wolves vs Leicester in 4K HDR

Wolves vs Leicester will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Wolves vs Leicester live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Wolves vs Leicester with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Wolves vs Leicester live stream

The Wolves vs Leicester live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Wolves vs Leicester – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Wolves vs Leicester

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's $20 (CAD) a month. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Wolves vs Leicester live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22, including Wolves vs Leicester, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

All times are in GMT

Sunday 20th February 2022

14:00 Leeds v Man Utd

16:30 Wolves v Leicester

Wednesday 23th February 2022

19:30 Burnley v Spurs

19:30 Watford v Crystal Palace

19:45 Liverpool v Leeds

Thursday 24th February 2022

19:45 Arsenal v Wolves

Friday 25th February 2022

20:00 Southampton v Norwich

Saturday 26th February 2022

12:30 Leeds v Spurs

Brentford v Newcastle

Brighton v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Leicester

Crystal Palace v Burnley

Man Utd v Watford

17:30 Everton v Man City

Sunday 27th February 2022

14:00 West Ham v Wolves