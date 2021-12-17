Wolves vs Chelsea live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Two of the Premier League’s stingiest defences go up against each other this Sunday, but with Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side conceding eight goals in their past five Premier League games, low-scoring Wolves will be hoping to take advantage at Molineux. Make sure you know how to watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are with a VPN.

US soccer fans can watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on NBCSN with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN.

Wolves vs Chelsea live stream Date: Sunday 19th December Kick off: 2pm GMT / 9am ET Venue: Molineux US stream: Sling TV ($10/month) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN UK stream: Not televised AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Wolves’ hopes of adding to their meagre tally of 13 goals so far this season – the lowest of any side bar bottom-placed Norwich – will be boosted by the return of striker Raul Jimenez, who was banned for one match after a brainless sending-off against Manchester City.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are pretty much the opposite. The west Londoners come into the game in free-scoring form, with 16 goals in their last seven matches in all competitions, although a draw against Everton on Thursday night put a dent in the Blues' title chances. Can they get back on track against a well-drilled Wolves side?

The match kicks off at 2pm GMT, Sunday 19th December. Follow our guide on how to watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream on NBCSN which can be accessed through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Wolves vs Chelsea live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Wolves vs Chelsea – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wolves vs Chelsea live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Wolves vs Chelsea, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to Sling, DAZN or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Wolves v Chelsea live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: watch a Wolves vs Chelsea live stream

Sadly, Wolves vs Chelsea will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Australia: Wolves vs Chelsea live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – Wolves vs Chelsea – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for December

All times are in GMT

Sunday 19 December

12:00 Everton v Leicester

14:00 Wolves v Chelsea

14:15 Newcastle v Man City

16:30 Spurs v Liverpool

Sunday 26 December

12:30 Liverpool v Leeds

12:30 Wolves v Watford

Burnley v Everton

Man City v Leicester

Norwich v Arsenal

Spurs v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

17:30 Aston Villa v Chelsea

20:00 Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

20:00 Newcastle v Man Utd

Tuesday 28 December

12:30 Arsenal v Wolves

Crystal Palace v Norwich

Southampton v Spurs

Watford v West Ham

17:30 Leeds v Aston Villa

20:00 Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

19:30 Chelsea v Brighton

20:15 Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December

19:30 Everton v Newcastle

20:15 Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 1 January 2022

12:30 Arsenal v Man City

Leicester v Norwich

Watford v Spurs

17:30 Crystal Palace v West Ham

Sunday 2 January 2022

14:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

14:00 Everton v Brighton

14:00 Leeds v Burnley

14:00 Southampton v Newcastle

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 3 January 2022

17:30 Man Utd v Wolves