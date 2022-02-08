West Ham vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Premier League online and on TV, team news

West Ham continue their quest for a Champions League spot when they host Watford at the London Stadium on Tuesday. Can the Hammers avoid being stung by the Hornets and stake a claim for a top-four place? UK fans can watch a West Ham vs Watford live stream and a month's worth of sports for £25, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

West Ham vs Watford live stream in the US: $4.99/m on Peacock

West Ham vs Watford live stream Date: Tuesday 8th February 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm GMT / 14.45pm ET Venue: London Stadium, London Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Canada stream: DAZN ($20/month) UK stream: BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25) AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

It took extra time for West Ham to beat sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers at the weekend, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the winner with pretty much the last kick of the game. The Hammers have also lost their last two Premier League games, so David Moyes will be eyeing this tie against relegation-threatened opposition as a good opportunity to get things back on track. Manuel Lanzini misses out on the starting line-up, with Pablo Fornals, Saïd Benrahma and the in-form Jarrod Bowen behind Michail Antonio, who returns to the team after being rested in the FA Cup. Łukasz Fabiański is back from injury and takes his place between the posts.



Things look pretty bleak for Watford down the bottom. The Hornets are just a point from safety but only secured their first clean sheet of the season on Saturday and haven’t won a league game since the end of November. If Roy Hodgson’s side can repeat the defensive feat tonight, it might just give fans some hope of survival. Recent signings Samir and Hassane Kamara start at the back with the long-serving Craig Cathcart and Kiko Femenía, but they'll have to cope without Ismaïla Sarr at the other end of the pitch, who isn't quite ready to play after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal. Top-scorer Emmanuel Dennis returns from suspension and starts alongside Josh King.

The match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT tonight, Tuesday 8th February. Follow our guide on how to watch a West Ham vs Watford live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch a free Premier League 2021/22 live stream

USA: West Ham vs Watford live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch West Ham vs Watford on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

UK: West Ham vs Watford live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, including a whole round of midweek games in February.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

Watch West Ham vs Watford live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to BT Sport, you won't be able to access your Premier League football streams when outside the UK. BT will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access when travelling away from home.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device, enabling you to access geo-blocked websites and save money.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For West Ham vs Watford, choose 'UK' for BT Sport.

3. Then head over to BT Sport on your browser or device and enjoy the BT Sport Premier League live streams.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Australia: West Ham vs Watford live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including West Ham vs Watford – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for February

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All of the games below are available on BT Sport. Times are in GMT.

Tuesday 8 February 2022

Newcastle v Everton - 7.45pm, BT Sport

West Ham v Watford - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Burnley v Man Utd - 8pm, BT Sport



Wednesday 9 February 2022

Man City v Brentford - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Norwich v Crystal Palace - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Spurs v Southampton - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Aston Villa v Leeds - 8.00pm, BT Sport



Thursday 10 February 2022

Liverpool v Leicester - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Wolves v Arsenal - 7.45pm, BT Sport

Saturday 12 February 2022

Man Utd v Southampton - 12.30pm, BT Sport

Norwich v Man City - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 13 February 2022

Newcastle v Aston Villa - 2pm, NOW via BT TV

Leicester v West Ham - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Saturday 19 February 2022

West Ham v Newcastle - 12:30pm, BT Sport

Man City v Spurs - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 20 February 2022

Leeds v Man Utd - 2pm, NOW via BT TV

Wolves v Leicester - 4.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Thursday 24 February 2022

Arsenal v Wolves - 7.45pm, Prime Video via BT TV

Friday 25 February 2022

Southampton v Norwich - 8pm, NOW via BT TV

Saturday 26 February 2022

Leeds v Spurs - 12.30pm, BT Sport

Everton v Man City - 5.30pm, NOW via BT TV

Sunday 27 February 2022

West Ham v Wolves - 2pm, NOW via BT TV