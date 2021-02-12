West Brom vs Man United live stream: how to watch in 4K

It's another weekend of Manchester United fans willing City to lose. This time they may get their wish as Pep's men face their bogey team Spurs. Meanwhile, the Red Devils must keep it together on Sunday as they travel to nineteenth-placed West Brom. Make sure you know how to watch a West Brom vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

West Brom vs Man Utd live stream Kick-off: 14.00 GMT, 14th Feb Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN live AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

The neutral will, of course, see this as as much of a slam dunk as you get in the Premier League. West Brom have just two victories and 12 points and have not won a game in their last five outings but then that's a similar position to which Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side found Sheffield United before they were beaten by the Blades.

As for the Baggies, their task looks grim. With almost as many points to win as they already have just to break out of the drop zone – and that's assuming Burnley lose all their games – it's a mountain to climb with only 15 games left to do it. But, then, that's why you hire yourself an Allardyce.

Nearly two months into the job and Big Sam should just have had time to get his feet under the carpet. Expect a gritty game.

West Brom fans will be hoping to see a start for new signing Okay Yokuslu. The 6'3" Turkish international is on loan from Celta Vigo and could add some quality to the middle of the park. United are without Paul Pogba but are otherwise looking at first team selection.

It's a Sunday 2pm GMT (9am ET) kick-off at the Hawthorns. Read on to find out how to watch a West Brom vs Man United live stream, wherever you are in the world.

West Brom vs Man United live stream free in the US

NBC is the rights holder for West Brom vs Man United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

West Brom vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch West Brom vs Man United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, the USA. Then navigate to FuboTV.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on FuboTV and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch West Brom vs Man United in 4K

West Brom vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K on Saturday afternoon.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a West Brom vs Man United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Burnley vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in GMT

Saturday 13th February

12.30pm - Leicester City vs Liverpool, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

3pm - Crystal Palace vs Burnley, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm - Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

8pm - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 14th February

12pm - Southampton vs Wolves, Amazon Prime Video

2pm - West Brom v Man Utd, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

4.30pm - Arsenal v Leeds United, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD

7pm - Everton v Fulham, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Monday 15th February

6pm - West Ham United v Sheffield United, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

8pm - Chelsea v Newcastle United, Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Ultra HD