UFC 265 live stream: how to watch Lewis vs Gane free online, PPV, start time

UFC 265 is set for a huge MMA clash between knockout king Derrick Lewis and undefeated Frenchman Ciryl Gane this Saturday in Houston, Texas. And with the interim heavyweight championship up for grabs, the octagon action will be epic. UFC 265 is a $70 pay-per-view in the US but it's free in some parts of the world. Make sure you know how to watch a free UFC 265 live stream from anywhere.

UFC 265 live stream Date: Saturday 7th August 2021 Main card: 3am BST / 10pm ET / 12pm AEST Lewis vs Gane: 5am BST / 12pm ET / 2pm AEST Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX Free stream: DAZN free trial (EU, details below) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) US stream: ESPN ($70) Buy tickets: AXS ($95)

Just three months since since Conor McGregor broke his leg and four months since Francis Ngannou claimed the undisputed heavyweight title, UFC supremo Dana White has booked another massive championship fight, this time featuring heavweights Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis and Ciryl "Bon Gamin" Gane.

Hometown hero Lewis, aged 36, will have the Houston crowd on his side, having put Curtis Blaydes to sleep via a devastating second-round knockout in February, and treated fans to a stunning Hail Mary KO of Alexander Volkov at UFC 229 with just 11 seconds of the fight remaining.

“Just like everyone else — he just hasn’t run into me yet,” Lewis said of 31-year-old undefeated phenom Gane. "The way his fighting style is, he’s not really trying to finish the fighter. He’s just going out there doing karate, kickboxing and trying to win by points. I know, I see straight through it. I’m going out there looking for a finish and for it to be a very exciting fight for myself."

The winner of Lewis vs Gane will be rewarded with an historic unification bout against Ngannou. Meanwhile, Amanda Nunes has pulled out of her title defence opposite Julianna Pena at UFC 265 but there's plenty of mouthwatering fights lined up for UFC 265. Tickets to the event itself start from $95.

The main card starts at 10pm ET / 3am BST. Anyone in the UK with a BT Sport subscription can watch the preliminaries for free. The main card is live on BT Sport 1 HD. Otherwise, here's how to find a UFC 265 live stream for free and from anywhere in the world.

UFC 265 free live stream with DAZN trial

(Image credit: DAZN)

MMA fans who are lucky enough to live in Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain can watch the UFC 265 – including Lewis vs Gane – free with a DAZN free trial.

This is because DAZN has the rights to broadcast UFC 265 live in selected European countries. Subscription to the streaming service costs around $20 per month but new users enjoy a FREE trial. Even after the trail expires, it's still fantastic value for UFC live streams.

UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial UFC free live stream with DAZN free trial

DAZN has the rights to the UFC, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and much more live and on demand in selected European countries. Try it free for one month. Cancel at anytime. View Deal

Going to be outside your home country of Germany, Italy, Austria or Spain this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial of UFC 265 without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

The main card kicks off around 4am CET / 3am BST.

UFC 265 live stream worldwide with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant UFC 265 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. View Deal

US: UFC 265 live stream – Lewis vs Gane

(Image credit: ESPN)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 265 in the States. It's a pay-per-view event and costs $70 – that's in addition to an ESPN+ subscription. Ouch.

Remember: selected European citizens stuck in the US can use a VPN to access the DAZN free trial without being blocked instead. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

UK: UFC 265 live stream – Lewis vs Gane

BT Sport has the rights to show UFC 265 in the UK. You can live stream the main card – including Lewis vs Gane – with a no-contract BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25 a month). You can watch instantly using through the BT Sport app or BT Sport webplayer.

Going to be outside the UK this weekend? You can watch BT Sport from anywhere in the world using ExpressVPN. Full details above.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 265 for just £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass: Watch UFC 265 for just £25

I's a rolling one month contract and you can cancel anytime. The pass lets you stream all four BT Sport channels across iOS and Android devices, games consoles, Now TV set-top boxes, Roku players and Amazon Fire TV devices. View Deal

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £25 a month. Here's out guide to the best Sky TV deals.

Australia: UFC 265 live stream – Lewis vs Gane

(Image credit: Kayo)

If you want to watch a UFC 265 live stream – headlined by Lewis vs Gane – in Australia, you'll need to pay-per-view via Main Event on Kayo Sports.

It'll cost a hefty AU$54.95. The main card is at 12pm AEST with the headline fight expected at 2pm AEST Sunday, 8th August. Or you can watch the replay whenever suits.

UFC 265 fight card

Main card – starts 3am BST / 10pm ET

Derrick Lewis vs Cyril Gane

Jose Aldo vs Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney

Preliminary card – starts 1am BST / 8pm ET

Bobby Green vs Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs Drako Rodriguez

Ed Herman vs Alonzo Menifield

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Jessica Penne

Lewis vs Gane: tale of the tape

Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis – Ciryl "Bon Gamin" Gane

Nationality: American – French

Age: 36 – 31

Height: 6ft 3in – 6ft 4in

Reach: 79" – 81"

Weight: 260lbs – 264lbs

Record: 25-7-0 (1 NC) – 9-0-0

Ciryl Gane on Derrick Lewis

"Yes, 100 per cent he is one of the best guys in this division,” Gane told MMAMania. “He’s not well-rounded. When you have someone who cannot fight everywhere like me or [Alexander] Volkov or guys like that, it’s not good for him. That’s why sometimes it didn’t work.

"I think it’s going to be the same game plan,” he continued. “Maybe he’ll try wrestling or something like that. But everyone knows what his strengths are. He has big power with each hand. Everyone knows that. You have to be careful of that."