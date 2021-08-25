Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream: how to watch the Premier League online

Watford's relaunch into the Premier League has got off to a mixed start. A good opening day fixture against a now Grealish-less Aston Villa has been blotted by a less than impressive away day on the south coast. This weekend's far shorter journey to Spurs is a particularly tricky test on paper. Kane or no Kane, you can't argue with Nuno's results so far. Make sure you know how to watch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford live stream wherever you are.
Canadian soccer fans can catch a Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford free live on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian trying to watch from the UK or elsewhere. There are also streams on Peacock TV in the US ($4.99) and Optus in Australia (AU$14.99).
Date: 29th Aug 2021
Kick off: 2pm BST / 9am ET
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Free stream: DAZN Canada (free trial)
Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free
US stream: Peacock ($5/month)
AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)
The game is scheduled for Sunday, but not televised in the UK, what with Spurs playing Pacos Ferreira in the second leg of their Europa Conference play-off on Thursday.
Ordinarily, that might be a boost to the visitors but, firstly, the Tottenham team will likely be heavily rotated and, secondly, Watford have a mid-week tie of their own on Wednesday when they play Crystal Palace in the EFL and Watford manager Xisco Munoz claims to be taking it seriously.
“For me I have a huge respect for the Carabao Cup," he said. " The Carabao Cup is important for us. It’s important to understand that whoever plays gives all their best and 100 per cent.
"Now is the moment for all the players in the squad to try to give their best in the situation. This is the moment to come in to the first team and be solid and to show everyone, ‘I want to play and put me in the game against Tottenham’."
Ex-Spur Danny Rose will feature against Palace and will likely be keen to play against his old club at the weekend too.
The match kicks off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 2pm BST on Sunday. The game will not be aired by a UK service but there are plenty of options to watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream no matter where you are. Try ExpressVPN risk-free to unlock them and enjoy excellent football coverage for the rest of the season.
Watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream for free
Premier League football fans in Canada can watch every Premier League game – including Tottenham vs Watford – live on DAZN. Best of all, there's a one-month DAZN free trial, so you can watch the game for free.
Of course, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
You can cancel DAZN at any time without fear of any tie-in. Should you choose to continue with the DAZN subscription, then it costs $20 (CAD) for each month or $150 (CAD) for a year.
Watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream from abroad using a VPN
Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Tottenham vs Watford live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
USA: Tottenham vs Watford live stream
Good news: Tottenham vs Watford will stream on Peacock TV, NBC's streaming service. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial.
Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the United States. So if you're away from home, you'll need to use a VPN to access the service without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-days money-back guarantee.
Australia: watch a Tottenham vs Watford live stream
Optus provides a fabulous deal for Australian football fans. You get live coverage of every single Premier League, Champions League and Europa League fixture for 2021/22 – including Tottenham vs Watford – for just AU$14.99 per month. That's approximately £8. You can make it even more reasonable with an annual pass for AU$99 (£52).
Australian Optus subscriber stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access an Optus Sport live stream without being blocked.
UK: Tottenham vs Watford live stream
Tottenham vs Watford is not a televised fixture in the UK. That said, US, Canadian and Australian citizens in the UK can watch a West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream using their Peacock TV ($4.99), DAZN (free) and Optus Sports (AU$14.99) subscriptions.
Be sure to use a recommended VPN service such as ExpressVPN to ensure that you're not geo-blocked from accessing in the UK. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.
2020/21 Premier League fixtures for August/September
Saturday 28th August
Manchester City vs Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport
Aston Villa vs Brentford - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST
Brighton vs Everton - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST
Newcastle United vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST
Norwich vs Leicester City - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST
West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST
Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Sunday 29th August
Burnley vs Leeds - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST
Wolves vs Manchester United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Saturday 11th September
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Spurs - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport
Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Brentford vs Brighton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Manchester United vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Southampton vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Watford vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Sunday 12th September
Leeds vs Liverpool - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Monday 13th September
Everton vs Burnley - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
Friday 17th September
Newcastle United vs Leeds - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
Saturday 18th September
Wolves vs Brentford - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport
Burnley vs Arsenal - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Manchester City vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Norwich vs Watford - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Aston Villa vs Everton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Sunday 19th September
Brighton vs Leicester City - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST
West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Saturday 25th September
Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport
Everton vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Leeds vs West Ham - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Manchester United vs Aston Villa - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Watford vs Newcastle United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST
Brentford vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Sunday 26th September
Southampton vs Wolves - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports
Monday 27th September
Crystal Palace vs Brighton - 3:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports
