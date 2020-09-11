Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints live stream: how to watch the NFL

Who's ready for football? The wait is over and Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is already underway. All eyes will be on Tom Brady's Buccaneers this Sunday – never mind game of the week, this could be game of the year. Since we'll all be watching from home, here's how to live stream Buccaneers vs Saints, online, on TV and on your mobile – from anywhere in the world.

Want to watch live NFL for free? US viewers can sign up to a 7-day free trial of FuboTV, which provides live NFL games without the need for cable. Canadian viewers can do the same by signing up to a 7-day free trial of DAZN sports. For more consistent viewing, an NFL Game Pass ($99/£143.99) makes excellent value. It's cheaper in some countries than others. Make sure to use a VPN when trying to watch with your Game Pass while abroad.

Sunday Night Football kicks off with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But how will the Saints cope with a Bucs team that contains at least two future Hall of Famers – Tom Brady and Rob 'Gronk' Gronkowski?

They certainly won't fear Tampa. On paper, the Saints' defense looks every bit as rock-solid as it did last season. In fact, the Saints have bolstered their defense with the likes of Cesar Ruiz and Emmanual Sanders.

And while many an NFL fan will be curious to see Tom Brady's first pro game since leaving the Patriots, the pundits are backing the Saints. Former Giants star Osi Umenyiora told BBC Sport: "This year is going to be the year of the Saints - there's no way Tampa Bay are going to go in there and win this ball game."

Still, with no pre-season and no form book this year, anything could happen.

Want to see every throw, from the first to the last? Read on to find out the best ways to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans live stream on your TV or mobile device wherever you are...

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints anywhere in the world using a VPN

(Image credit: NFL)

We'll look at the best ways to live stream the Buccaneers vs Saints for UK and USA-based NFL fans below, but even if you have subscribed to the relevant services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one that is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of national and international broadcasters with rights to show the live NFL here.

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints live in the UK

Sky is a great place for UK fans to watch the Buccaneers vs Saints. The broadcaster will screen the NFL Kickoff Game on new Sky Sports NFL channel in HD, as well as through the Sky Go app.

Sky Sports NFL will feature 100+ live games this season, plus NFL RedZone and regular contributions from the likes of Jeff Reinebold, Cliff Avril and Takeo Spikes.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add all the sports channels to your package for £39 per month (Sky Sports Complete Pack). If you're a casual NFL fan, or don't want access to all the Sky Sports channels under the sun, purchase a Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes cost from £9.99 to £33.99.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now TV costs £9.99, with a weekly pass at £14.99. A monthly pass typically costs £33.99 but, occasionally, Sky offers good discounts.View Deal

Build your Sky Sports package

Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event channels are also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It's £65 per month but it comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about all the televised sports action you can imagine, including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

If you prefer to stream games online and want comprehensive coverage, NFL offers the brilliant International NFL Game Pass. Access to the Pro version costs £143.99 a year or £36 per quarter, but that covers all 250+ games live and in HD, including the Super Bowl on 7th February 2021.

As ever, a handful of 'blackout' games are not streamed live in the UK and Ireland. Instead, they become available 24 hours after completion. You can find details of these 'blackout' games here.

The Game Pass app is easy to use and available on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as Google Chromecast, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox One.

Watch Super Bowl LV in 2021 live on the BBC

The BBC's NFL Show will return on Saturday nights and feature live coverage of the 55th Super Bowl in Florida on 7th February 2021. In the meantime, the show will screen NFL highlights and pick over the big stories in the company of charismatic Super Bowl winners Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell.

The NFL Show kicks off on Saturday 12th September at 9pm on BBC Red Button One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're outside the UK, you can still catch the BBC's popular NFL Show. Just get yourself a VPN. We've listed all the best VPN options above.

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints live in the USA

(Image credit: NFL)

NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live, over-the-air football games. Problem is, NFL has spread the rights across a number of channels including NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone. The NFL will also broadcast 11 games on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch, starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Chicago Bears on 8th October 2020.

Tonight's game is on NBC but those wanting to see the 2020 NFL season in its entirety will need to buy into all of these networks and streaming platforms.

A better option would be to cut the cord and go for an NFL Game Pass. At just $99 for a season, it's a bargain. But there's a catch: the Stateside version of the NFL Game Pass only allows you to watch replays of games. To watch the games live, you would need a VPN and the Pro version of the International NFL Game Pass (£143.99/ $180 per season).

The third option for US fans is to opt for a live TV streaming service. But which one is best?

FuboTV

FuboTV offers all available NFL channels, so it's the best option for US NFL fans. It costs $60 per month for its Family plan and includes NBC – broadcasting tonight's Chiefs vs Texans Kickoff Game – plus Fox, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network. For an extra $11 per month, the Sports Plus add-on gets you NFL RedZone too. What's more, you can try it free for 7 days if you've not previously subscribed.

Sling TV

Sling TV's combined Orange and Blue package ($45 per month) provides access to NBC, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network. You don't get CBS or RedZone or NFL Network though. On the upside, SlingTV packages are discounted for the first month.

YouTubeTV

YouTubeTV ($65 per month) carries NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN – nearly all of the networks showing NFL games live. It's only available in selected US cities, though. Punch in your zip code to see if its available to you.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV ($55 per month) grants access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN. Just like YouTubeTV, the NFL Network and RedZone are not available.

Need to know when your local NFL team is playing, and on what channel? Click here for the complete schedule.

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints live in Canada

DAZN is the new home of football in Canada. It has the rights to broadcast live NFL games and live Champions league soccer games. Even better, you can grab a free 7-day trial of DAZN here.

Watch Buccaneers vs Saints live in Australia

New streaming platform Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia. It carries ESPN, too. The premium package costs AU$35 per month – you can grab a free 14-day trial here and enjoy Week 1 of the NFL season for free!

How to watch Hard Knocks: Los Angeles for free

HBO's acclaimed NFL docu-series Hard Knocks: Los Angeles is a must-see for any NFL fan. It charts the highs and lows inside an NFL training camp and is best described as the craziest sports soap opera you've never seen.

US fans can stream Hard Knocks via the HBO Max streaming service, which is just $14.99 a month. However, you can grab a free 7-day trial here. Amazon Prime subscribers can also use the free 7-day trial of HBO Max here, and watch Hard Knocks without paying a penny.

UK viewer? Hard Knocks: LA recently debuted on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

Australian NFL fans can also watch it for free thanks to new live streaming service Kayo Sports, which offers a free 14-day trial here.

NFL Week 1 schedule 2020

Kickoff times in BST (British Summer Time)

Sunday 13th Sept

6pm - Seattle Seahawks vs Atlanta Falcons

6pm - Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

6pm - Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Football Team

6pm - Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings

6pm - Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions

6pm - New York Jets vs Buffalo Bills

6pm - Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars

6pm - Las Vegas Raiders vs Carolina Panthers

6pm - Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

9.05pm - Los Angeles Chargers vs Cincinnati Bengals

9.25pm - Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

9.25pm - Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49-ers

Monday 14th Sept

1.20am - Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams, live on Sky Sports NFL

Tuesday 15th Sept

1.15am - Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Giants, live on Sky Sports NFL

3.20am - Tennessee Titans vs Denver Broncos, live on Sky Sports NFL

Click here for a full list of 2020-2021 NFL games.