Southampton vs Newcastle live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Newcastle's visit to Southampton on Thursday night represents a meeting between two of the Premier League's most in-form teams. Originally slated for January but delayed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Magpies squad, this game sees Eddie Howe's side, currently second in the form table, make schlep south to the Saints, who have won three and drawn two of their last six games.

US soccer fans can watch a Southampton vs Newcastle stream, and many more Premier League matches, on Peacock TV for just $4.99 per month. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States.

Southampton vs Newcastle live stream Date: Thursday 10th March 2022 Kick off: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET Venue: St Mary's, Southampton US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side sit ninth in the Premier League table, despite their recent drubbing at Villa Park, and are enjoying another quietly impressive campaign. The Saint have lost just twice since mid-December, a run which has included victories over Champions League-chasing Spurs and West Ham. Chelsea loanee Armando Broja is in fine form, while James Ward-Prowse is continuing his one-man crusade to topple David Beckham's all-time Premier League free-kick taker crown.

Newcastle will be secretly glad this fixture was postponed over the New Year period. The Magpies had won just once all season back then, but Eddie Howe's men have tasted victory in five of their past six Premier League outings to surge up the table into 14th place. Winter window signings Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier (who is now injured) have slotted in seamlessly at St James' Park, while Joelinton has been a revelation since Howe converted the Brazilian club-record signing into a rampaging midfielder.



The match kicks off at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday, 10th March, at St Mary's. Follow our guide on how to watch a Southampton vs Newcastle live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch Premier League live streams: get all the Peacock TV details

Watch a Southampton vs Newcastle live stream

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Southampton vs Newcastle on Peacock TV and its Premier service which streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Southampton vs Newcastle Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Southampton vs Newcastle live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Southampton vs Newcastle live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Southampton vs Newcastle, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Southampton vs Newcastle live stream.

UK: watch a Southampton vs Newcastle live stream

Sadly, Southampton vs Newcastle will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Canada: Southampton vs Newcastle live stream

The Southampton vs Newcastle live stream option for those in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Southampton vs Newcastle – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs $20 a month or $150 a year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada Watch Southampton vs Newcastle

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.

Australia: Liverpool vs West Ham live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Southampton vs Newcastle – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for March 2022

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Thursday 10th March 2022

Southampton v Newcastle

Wolves v Watford

Leeds v Aston Villa

Saturday 12th March 2022

Brighton v Liverpool

Brentford v Burnley

Man Utd v Spurs

Sunday 13th March 2022

Everton v Wolves

Leeds v Norwich

Southampton v Watford

Chelsea v Newcastle

West Ham v Aston Villa

Arsenal v Leicester

Monday 14th March 2022

Crystal Palace v Man City

Wednesday 16th March 2022

Brighton v Spurs

Arsenal v Liverpool

Thursday 17th March 2022

Everton v Newcastle

Friday 18th March 2022

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 19th March 2022

Aston Villa v Arsenal

Leicester v Brentford

Man City v Brighton

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Chelsea

Watford v Everton

Burnley v Southampton

Sunday 20th March 2022

Spurs v West Ham

Liverpool v Man Utd