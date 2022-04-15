Southampton vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Southampton have lost five of their past six games, the most recent of which was a 6-0 humiliation, while Arsenal seem to be doing their utmost to gift the final Champions League qualification place to one of their rivals. For both teams then, this is a precious opportunity to bounce back, so make sure you know how to watch a Southampton vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are.

Southampton vs Arsenal live stream Date: Saturday 16th April Kick off: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton US stream: CNBC via Sling TV ($10 discount) / FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN

At the start of last month, the Saints were in the midst of a barnstorming run of eight victories and one defeat in 13 games, but since securing Premier League safety their form has fallen off a cliff. In Armando Broja and Ché Adams, Southampton have two of the best strikers outside the top six, but can Ralph Hasenhüttl's men snap out of their late-season stupor?

Mikel Arteta was named the Premier League's manager of the month in March, and the curse of the award has struck again. Arsenal looked odds-on for a return to the Champions League, but April has brought them back to Earth with a bump. And it's the same old problems for the Gunners, who have some of the most gifted young playmakers around, but are sorely lacking in other areas.

The match kicks off at 3pm BST, Saturday 16th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Southampton vs Arsenal live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Southampton vs Arsenal free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Southampton vs Arsenal live stream on CNBC, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal: FuboTV 7-day free trial

FuboTV provides live streaming access to CNBC and more than 100 more channels. After the 7-day free trial prices start at $64.99 per month, but there's no contract so you can watch the game, cancel within a week and not pay a penny!

Southampton vs Arsenal on Sling TV $10 discount

CNBC is also available with a discounted subscription to the Sling Blue package. Get your first month for $25. It's $35 per month thereafter but again, there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Southampton vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Southampton vs Arsenal live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Southampton vs Arsenal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Southampton vs Arsenal, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN, FuboTV or Sling on your browser or device and enjoy the Southampton vs Arsenal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: watch a Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

Sadly, Southampton vs Arsenal will not be televised in the UK.

Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports, Sling and FuboTV.

Check out today's best Now deals and free passes

Australia: Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Southampton vs Arsenal game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Southampton vs Arsenal live stream

The Southampton vs Arsenal live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Southampton vs Arsenal – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Southampton vs Arsenal

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30