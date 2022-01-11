South Africa vs India live stream and how to watch the 3rd Test for free

India face South Africa in the decisive 3rd Test in Cape Town this week. With the three-test series currently tied at 1-1, both sides have come out all guns blazing. The action started on Tuesday 11th January at 8.30am GMT. The tour is being played behind closed doors, so the best place to watch the 3rd Test is online or on TV.

Aussie viewers can use the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial. Make sure you know how to watch a South Africa vs India live stream free with a VPN– from anywhere in the world.

India put on a superb display to take the first Test by 113 runs. South Africa hit back, taking the second Test by seven wickets. India have yet to win a Test series on South African soil, so a maiden victory would be huge.

India captain Virat Kholi might have been sacked as India's T20i skipper, but his career average in Tests is still over 50. “It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli’s head," said former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim. "He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh."

South Africa – who have won six Tests against India and drawn one – will no doubt relish the opportunity to knock Kholi's batting average down a run or two. Last time the Proteas faced the tourists in a Test series, they beat Virat Kohli's men 2-1.

The 3rd Test between South Africa and India started at 8.30am GMT on Tuesday 11th January and is scheduled for five days, as ever. Read on to find out how you can watch a South Africa vs India live stream from wherever you are in the world.

South Africa vs India free live stream

Fox Sports has the rights to the South Africa vs India Test series. Aussie fans can live stream all the action on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial.

Going to be outside Oz during South Africa vs India? Simply use a VPN to access Kayo Sports from overseas, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day, risk-free money-back guarantee.

Kayo Sports South Africa vs India | Free 14-day trial

Kayo Sports lets you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports – including Test cricket. You can choose a free 14-day trial of Basic ($25 a month) or Premium ($35 a month) and cancel at any time. There's no lock-in contract to worry about.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream from overseas using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant South Africa vs India rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet – and saves you money! What's not to love?

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN hits it for six with a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For South Africa vs India, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo Sports on your browser or device and enjoy the free South Africa vs India live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

South Africa vs India live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to South Africa vs India, including the decisive 3rd starting 11th Jan 2022. Sky subscribers can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Not a Sky subscriber? A Now TV Sports pass pass gets you instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels. It's £9.99 for a Day Pass or £33.99 for the month but you might spot the odd discount.

Watch South Africa vs India live stream in USA

Willow TV has the rights to South Africa vs India in the States – but there's plenty of options for those without cable.

Cord-cutters can stream Willow TV via Sling, the popular cable replacement service. It costs just $5 to add Willow TV to your Sling subscription for the first month ($10 a month after).

Don't have Sling? New users get their first month for only $10...

Sling TV 1 month of Test cricket for only $15

Catch all the action Sling TV and enjoy your first month for only $10 with this initial offer ($35 a month thereafter). Willow TV is an add-on but you can get the first month for only $5 ($10 a month thereafter). Cancel at any time.

South Africa vs India live stream in India

Disney+ Hotstar is the place to find live coverage of the crucial 3rd Test between South Africa and India.

Opt for the Premium subscription and you'll get access to live cricket plus original Disney+ content (in English) for Rs 499 (around £5/$7) per month, or you can take out an annual subscription for Rs. 1499.

It's only available within India but you can access your Hotstar account from anywhere using a VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN because it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

South Africa vs India Test series schedule 2021/22

3rd Test: 11th - 15th January 2022

South Africa vs India

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Start time: 8.30am GMT / 2pm IST