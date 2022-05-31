Ruud vs Rune live stream: how to watch the French Open quarter-finals at Roland-Garros for free

Given the bitter winter temperatures and limited sunlight post-autumn, you wouldn't imagine the Scandinavians to be much cop at tennis. Swedes Bjorn Borg and Mats Wilander have proved otherwise, but they're the exception rather than the rule. And yet, Wednesday's French Open quarter-final between Casper Ruud and Holger Rune is an all-Scandinavian meeting between two of the finest up-and-coming players on tour. Who will come out on top as Norway faces off against Denmark?

Casper Ruud and Holger Rune are due on Court Philippe Chatrier at 7.45pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch a Ruud vs Rune free live stream from wherever you are.

Casper Ruud is already the best player in Norwegian tennis history, eclipsing his father Christian who reached as high as No.39 in the world back in the mid-90s. Something of a clay court specialist, the eighth seed beat French tennis royalty Jo-Wilfried Tsonga into retirement in the first round, then saw off a strong comeback from 12th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth.

A rock-solid baseliner with one of the most consistent service returns on tour, the 23-year-old is the only Norwegian to win an ATP tournament and is now his country's first Grand Slam quarter-finalist. He also holds the head-to-head advantage, winning the pair's three previous meetings.

No one could accuse Holger Rune of lacking confidence. After watching Rafael Nadal win his 13th French Open title 18 months ago, a 17-year-old Rune told the Danish press he believes he can beat the Spanish great's record in Paris. That may be a stretch, but Rune's four-set victory over fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas – a fierce battle of two players trained at the Mouratoglou Academy – was the best win of his nascent career, even allowing for his defeat of Denis Shapovalov in the first round in Paris.

Now 19, Rune's rise has been impressive. Just a year ago he was down at 313 in the world and is now the first Danish quarter-finalist at Roland-Garros since 1925. Rune plundered 54 winners against Tsitsipas, dictating the play from inside the baseline and using the drop shot to devastating effect.

The 2022 French Open quarter-finals come to an end on Wednesday evening. Read on to find out how to watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream from wherever you are.

Watch a Ruud vs Rune free live stream

Channel 9 is showing the 2022 French Open live and free in Australia, which means 9Gem will supply a Ruud vs Rune free live stream (opens in new tab).

Currently away from Australia?

Aussies can use a VPN to access the free 9Gem live stream when abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the full details below on how to use a VPN for the 2022 French Open.

Watch a Ruud vs Rune live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 French Open tennis rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 percent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for Ruud vs Rune

Using a VPN to watch 9Gem from wherever you are is simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2022 French Open on 9Gem, you should choose 'Australia'.

3. Then head over to 9Gem (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free 2022 French Open live stream. Ace!

Watch a Ruud vs Rune in 4K

Aussie viewers can watch selected matches – we're guessing both finals – in stunning 4K on Stan.

You'll need a standard Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month) plus the Stan Sport add-on (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course, Stan is only available within the Australia. So if you're an Aussie abroad, you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access Stan without being blocked. Details just above.

UK: Ruud vs Rune live stream

ITV not longer has the rights to French Open. Instead, coverage will be exclusive to Eurosport on Discovery+ until 2026. Subscription costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch the French Open live and free on 9Gem

US: Ruud vs Rune live stream

In the US, the French Open is once again split between NBC Sports, Peacock Premium and the Tennis Channel (schedule below). The Ruud vs Rune live stream will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the US.

Peacock will stream all the best bits, including the women's and men's singles finals on 4th and 5th June. Subscription costs from $4.99 a month (opens in new tab).

Want to see every round? Sling TV ($35/month) with the Sports add-on ($11/month) gets you streaming access to both NBC Sports and the Tennis Channel. New Sling users get 50% off (opens in new tab) their first month.

Don't forget: lucky Australians can watch every match live and free on 9Gem

2022 French Open – US broadcast schedule

Tuesday, May 31 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Wednesday, June 1 – Quarterfinals

6 a.m.-6 p.m. Tennis Channel

Thursday, June 2 – Women’s Semifinals

6 a.m.-2 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-2 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Friday, June 3 – Men's Semifinals

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tennis Channel

11 a.m.-3 p.m. NBC | Peacock

Saturday, June 4 – Women's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock

Sunday, June 5 – Men's Final

9 a.m.-2 p.m. ET NBC | Peacock