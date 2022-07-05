Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner live stream and how to watch the Wimbledon quarter-finals for free, online and on TV

Today's Wimbledon 2022 quarter-final is arguably Novak Djokovic's first proper test at SW19 this year. His 10th-seeded opponent, Jannik Sinner, will be no pushover. The 20-year-old Italian has been growing in confidence and has been following the career arc of Djokovic himself, becoming the youngest player to reach five titles since Nole and the youngest men's quarter-finalist at the French Open too. What he needs now is a big name scalp to add to his collection. Make sure you know how to watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream, online and on TV, from wherever you are in the world.

It's already been an impressive Wimbledon for Sinner. He breezed past the big serving John Isner in the third round, taking out the giant American in straight sets, and if he can handle that kind of power, then he'll be ready for at least some of Djokovic's weapons. Sinner's baseline test came in the fourth against Carlos Alcaraz. While the up-and-coming Spaniard is still learning his trade on grass, he was a clear danger once the points got going.

Of course, Djokovic is a different proposition. As rounded a player as you could imagine, the Serb is comfortable enough in every part of his game to really stretch the young Italian. There are few places to hide on Centre Court when your opponent has no discernible weaknesses and can place the ball in any part of the court at will. If Sinner can step up, this will be a fascinating encounter. If not, it could all be over very quickly.

UK viewers can enjoy ace coverage of every match for free on BBC iPlayer. Away from home? Make sure you know to watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream at Wimbledon 2022 from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Djokovic vs Sinner live stream

The BBC has the rights to air Wimbledon 2022 – it's free to UK viewers with a TV licence. Fans can stream every match live on BBC iPlayer for free (opens in new tab). Away from the UK during Wimbledon?

Those in Australia are also in luck. Aussie nationals can watch a 2022 Wimbledon free live stream on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab). As with iPlayer above, remember that you'll need to use a VPN if you're trying to tune into your home coverage while abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream in the USA

ESPN will air the bulk of Wimbledon 2022 with a few of the games appearing on ABC too. Cable subscribers can get a Wimbledon 2022 live stream by logging into their accounts on the EPSN website or just switching to the ESPN and ABC cable channels.

Cordcutters can watch ESPN's coverage through Sling TV (opens in new tab) as well as using ESPN+ too. New subscribers to Sling get their first month half price (more than enough to watch the whole of Wimbledon!). After that, you'll pay the regular fee of $35 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Do remember, of course, that Australia and UK nationals can watch all of Wimbledon 2022 for free on 9Now or BBC iPlayer while using a VPN from abroad.

Watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live Wimbledon stream in Australia

Lucky Aussie tennis fans can watch Wimbledon for free on 9Now (opens in new tab)!

Every match of Wimbledon 2022 will also stream ad-free, live Stan Sport (opens in new tab), bringing subscribers all the action from every court.

Don't forget: you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access 9Now when travelling outside of Australia.

Watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream in Canada

TSN is the place to watch a Wimbledon 2022 live stream if you're based in Canada. Subscription to TSN (streaming only) cost CA$4.99 a day or CA$19.99 a month.

Watch a Djokovic vs Sinner live stream in India

The Star Sports Select 1 and 2 (SD and HD) will offer live coverage of Wimbledon in India. Disney+ Hotstar (opens in new tab) will provide the live streaming of the world's most famous Grand Slam.