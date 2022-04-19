Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Newcastle and Crystal Palace may have achieved their primary 2021/22 goal of ensuring top-flight survival but both sides have designs on continuing their excellent recent form to finish the campaign in the Premier League's top half. Evenly matched, as 14th hosts 13th, will both sides let off the handbrake? Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream Date: Wednesday 20th April Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle US stream: Peacock TV ($4.99/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free Canada stream: DAZN AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

It may have taken Eddie Howe a couple of months, and a transfer window backed by his mega-rich Saudi paymasters, to get his ideas across at St James' Park but the former Bournemouth boss' squad is certainly now fully up to speed.

Sunday's injury-time winner against Leicester, courtesy of January recruit Bruno Guimaraes' second of the game, was the Magpies' eighth win in their last 12, a run which has turned Tyneside into a tricky venue for visiting teams. With Chris Wood providing a focal point around which Allan Saint-Maximin can buzz up front, and Dan Burn a calming presence at the back, Howe's side have the momentum to surge into the top half.

Palace fought bravely in FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday but it's testament to Patrick Vieira's work at Selhurst Park that the Eagles made it to Wembley at all. The Frenchman has overhauled an ageing squad into a youthful side brimming with talent and and desire.

Michael Olise, Ebere Eze and Conor Gallagher all provide attacking threat from midfield while Marc Guehi brings impressive leadership at the back. Top scorer Wilfried Zaha is also back to his best form and seems to be relishing his role as an elder statesman of this side.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 20th April, 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Newcastle vs Crystal Palace free live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace on Peacock TV and its Premium service, which live streams multiple live Premier League football games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Peacock TV Premium $4.99/mon

Sign up to the monthly Premium plan and you can watch live Premier League football games online or through Peacock TV app on the iOS, Android or smart TVs. There's no contract. You can cancel or change your plan anytime.

Watch a Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Crystal Palace, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream.

UK: watch a Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream

Sadly, Newcastle vs Crystal Palace will not be televised in the UK. Canadian, Australian and US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on DAZN Canada, Optus Sports and Peacock TV.

Australia: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Newcastle vs Crystal Palace game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream

The Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Newcastle vs Crystal Palace – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

DAZN Canada: Watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Premier League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. It's CA$20 per month. Cancel anytime.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30