New Zealand vs South Africa free live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship

The Rugby Championship marches on. This weekend sees the mighty New Zealand take on second-place South Africa in the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Railway Estate, Australia, for the fifth round. Can New Zealand continue their unbeaten run in the championship so far? Aussie fans can watch a free live stream on 9Now but can also tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa free live stream from anywhere in the world.

New Zealand vs South Africa live stream Date: Saturday 25th September 2021 Start time: 8.05am BST / 5.05pm SAST / 1.05am AEST (Sun) / 11.05am ET Venue: Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Australia Free stream: 9Now (free-to-air) | Stan (7-day trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: FloRugby ($30/month) UK stream: Now (£10/day)

For the uninitiated, the Rugby Championship is the Southern hemisphere's take on the Six Nations. It sees the four best teams in the region (New Zealand, South Africa, Australia and Argentina) compete for supremacy.

This is a clash of the two top teams in the tourney. New Zealand are currently unbeaten, with a perfect record of four wins out of four, while South Africa are just behind them in second place. But in reality the distance between the two is rather greater. Thanks to their winning margins, New Zealand have amassed 20 points so far in the competition, while South Africa have pulled in just 10.

New Zealand also have history on their side. In their 99 Test matches against South Africa, the All Blacks have emerged victorious 59 times. Can they make it 60 from 100?

South Africa will not go quietly. The Springboks' 36 per cent win rate against New Zealand in men's Tests is the highest of any country, and a whopping 10 per cent higher than next-best ranked, Australia. But with New Zealand winning the last nine of 10 matches against South Africa, and on a nine-game consecutive winning streak against all opponents, the All Blacks remain firm favourites.

Rugby fans in Australia can get a free live stream of the 2021 Ruby Championship on 9Now. The event is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens abroad can use a VPN to access the free stream on their home service. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa free live stream, from anywhere in the world.

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa free live stream

Good news: for the first time ever, the Rugby Championship series will be shown on free-to-air TV across Australia's Nine Network and streamed on 9Now. Yep, it's completely free!

Away from Oz? You'll need to use a VPN to access your local streaming service without being geo-blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Prefer to watch ad-free? Stan has the rights to a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in Australia. A subscription costs AU$10 a month, with the necessary Sport add-on a further $10. New users get a 7-day free trial of the Sport add-on.

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream from anywhere using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2021 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the 2021 Rugby Championship, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 9Now on your browser or device and enjoy the 2021 Rugby Championship free live stream.

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match including New Zealand vs South Africa, replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news. You also won't have to suffer (m)any ads.

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2021 Rugby Championship, including this Sunday's clash between the All Blacks and Pumas. Here are the best Sky TV deals.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream with a Now day pass (£9.99) or monthly pass (currently £25, down from £33.99). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a New Zealand vs South Africa live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2021 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round 5 - Saturday 25th September

New Zealand vs South Africa (8.05am kick-off)

Australia vs Argentina (11.05am kick-off)

Round 6 - Saturday 2nd October

Argentina vs Australia (8.05am kick-off)

South Africa vs New Zealand (11.05am kick-off)