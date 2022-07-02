New Zealand vs Ireland live stream: how to watch the July Test series for free

Ireland lock horns with the All Blacks today in the first of three test matches in New Zealand. The tour opener will also be Ireland's first chance to beat New Zealand on home soil since 2012. Kick-off is a bright and early 8.05am BST. The match is on Sky in the UK and Stan Sport (7-day free trial) in Australia. Make sure you know how to watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream from wherever you are.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named an experienced side for today's 1st Test in New Zealand. In all, there are just five changes to the starting XV that claimed a sensational win over the All Blacks in Dublin last year, with Keith Earl getting the nod over Jordan Larmour and Robbie Henshaw reuniting with Garry Ringrose.

Jimmy O’Brien picked up an injury in the Wednesday's 32-17 defeat to the Maori All Blacks, while Mack Hansen is out after testing positive for covid. On a more positive note, Tadhg Beirne has shaken off his knock and is expected to start.

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has named six uncapped players for the 1st Test. Prop Aidan Ross, fly-half Stephen Perofeta, scrum-half Folau Fakatava, flanker Pita Gus Sowakula, centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and wing Leicester Fainga’anuku are set to make their official debuts for the All Blacks. Joe Moody, Anton Lienert-Brown and Ethan Blackadder are out with injuries.

The two sides will play a total of three Test matches in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington, plus a second match against the Maori All Blacks. Ireland have got the better of the All Blacks three times since their historic victory in 2016, but have never won a Test on Kiwi soil. Follow our guide to watch a free New Zealand vs Ireland live stream from where you are.

New Zealand vs Ireland free live stream

In Australia, rugby fans can watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream on Stan Sport (7-day free trial; AU$10 a month). Requires Stan subscription (30-day free trial; AU$10 a month).

Of course the free trial Stan access is only available to Australians.

UK: watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream

Sky Sports has you covered for all three New Zealand vs Ireland Test matches. Check out today's best Sky TV deals.

Not a Sky subscriber? Now passes provide instant streaming access to all 11 Sky Sports channels, so you can watch rugger, F1 live stream, football and more.

Aussies in the UK can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch free with a Stan Sport 7-day trial. See details above.

USA: watch a New Zealand vs Ireland live stream

FloRugby has bagged the rights to the New Zealand vs Ireland live stream in the USA.

Fans can sign up to FloRugby for $29.99 per month or $150 for the year. You'll find FloRugby apps available on most smart devices including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

South Africa: New Zealand vs Ireland live stream

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Ireland's tour of New Zealand in South Africa. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform.

Ireland vs New Zealand Test series fixtures 2022

Saturday, 2nd July 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland in Auckland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST

Saturday, 9th July 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland in Dunedin - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST

Tuesday, 12th July 2022

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland in Wellington - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am BST

Saturday, 16th July 2022

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am BST