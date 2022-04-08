Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp are locked in yet another nailbiting shootout for the Premier League title, and they each have a chance to strike a decisive blow as Manchester City and Liverpool meet at Etihad Stadium. This has become the most entertaining fixture in English football, so make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are.

Manchester City were 12 points clear of their rivals in mid-February. The title seemed signed and sealed. But an uncharacteristic wobble paired with a period of sustained excellence for Liverpool means there's now only one point separating the two sides.

They're the two best teams in the country, and in Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah they boast the league's two greatest talents, but part of what makes this rivalry so much fun is the outright clash of styles between the two managers.

All-out possession is the Guardiola way - after all, you can't score against City if you can't touch the ball. But that's fine with Klopp, who's built Liverpool into one of the most potent counter-attacking sides in modern football, capable of breaking from one end of the pitch to the other in the blink of an eye.

The match kicks off at 4.30pm BST, Sunday 10th April. Follow our guide on how to watch a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Man City vs Liverpool free live stream

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV (opens in new tab) and Sling (opens in new tab).

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab) available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month. And as there are no long contracts with either service, if you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Manchester City vs Liverpool

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Manchester City vs Liverpool, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV or 'Canada' for DAZN Canada.

3. Then head over to DAZN (opens in new tab), FuboTV (opens in new tab) or Sling (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Man City vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money-back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab), which offers 24-hour assistance.

UK: Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in 4K HDR

Man City vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

However, even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy a Man City vs Liverpool live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now TV deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels, as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month (opens in new tab).

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there's Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account (opens in new tab).

Australia: Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Man City vs Liverpool game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream

The Manchester City vs Liverpool live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Man City vs Liverpool – live on the DAZN (opens in new tab) website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

Sunday 10th April 2022

Brentford vs West Ham United

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace

Norwich City vs Burnley

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Saturday 16th April 2022

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Leicester City

West Ham United vs Burnley

Tuesday 19th April 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

Wednesday 20th April 2022

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Everton vs Leicester City

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Thursday 21st April 2022

Burnley vs Southampton

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 24th April 2022

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea vs West Ham United

Liverpool vs Everton

Saturday 30th April 2022

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City