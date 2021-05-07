Man City vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

Manchester City host Chelsea at the Etihad this Saturday in what could be the last big Premier League clash of the season. Can City can win their seventh English domestic crown – and get one over on their fellow Champions League finalists? Kick-off is at 5.30pm British Summer Time. Make sure you know how to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

The latest team news is Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is still in doubt so Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel will have to rely on the likes of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. Meanwhile, Tuchel and City boss Pep Guardiola are rumoured to be locked in a battle to sign £60m Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski this summer.

Man City vs Chelsea live stream Kick-off: 5.30pm UK time (12.30pm ET) Stadium: Etihad, UK Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US subscription: NBCSN AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Man City vs Chelsea is always a cracking game, but with it a dress rehearsal for the Champions League Final on 29th May it's now a must-see match for any fan of the beautiful game. To add even more spice to proceedings, it's Manchester City's first chance to secure the English league title at home – another tick for Pep Guardiola, who stands on the verge of becoming City's greatest-ever manager.

Man City might be top of the Premier League with 80 points but fourth-place Chelsea beat the Sky Blues 1-0 when the two teams contested the FA Cup semi-final last month. Furthermore, Chelsea have yet to lose an away game under Thomas Tuchel and dominated Real Madrid to make it an all-English Champions League Final, so Saturday's clash could be one of the hardest-fought games of the season.

It's a 5.30pm BST kick-off at the Etihad stadium on Saturday. UK viewers can watch in 4K on Sky Sports. US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Follow our guide to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in 4K and for free, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a six-month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Man City vs Chelsea.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Man City vs Chelsea in 4K

Man City vs Chelsea will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man City vs Chelsea live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man City vs Chelsea with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Man City vs Chelsea live stream

NBC is the rights holder for Man City vs Chelsea in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

Arlo White and former Premier League player Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from the Etihad.

FuboTV free 7-day trial

FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial with access to stream over 100 channels of live sports, TV shows and movies. One of those channels NBC Sports which means you can watch a Man City vs Chelsea free live stream too.View Deal

FuboTV is a dedicated sports platform which offers a $60-per-month package including beIN Sports and its Spanish sister channel alongside a range of other sports, film and entertainment services.

There are over 100 channels including NBC, FOX and CBS, and all access to MLB, NBA, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, golf, boxing, MMA and more. It also offers a free seven-day trial, for which you can sign up via the fuboTV website.

Premier League fixtures

All kick-off times are in BST

Friday 7th May 2021

20:00 Leicester v Newcastle

Saturday 8th May 2021

12:30 Leeds v Spurs

15:00 Sheff Utd v C Palace

17:30 Man City v Chelsea

20:15 Liverpool v Southampton

Sunday 9th May 2021

12:00 Wolves v Brighton

14:05 Aston Villa v Man Utd

16:30 West Ham v Everton

19:00 Arsenal v West Brom

Monday 10th May 2021

20:00 Fulham v Burnley