Man City vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K

The Manchester Derby is almost upon us and it's no ordinary one. Can second-placed Manchester United upset top of the table City at home in the Premier League? Or will the noisy neighbours put Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils in their place come Sunday afternoon?

The latest Man City vs Man United team news is that Nathan Ake is back in full training for the Sky Blues, while United manager Solskjær has bemoaned his team's "lack of spark" in the recent games. Kick-off is 16.30 GMT (11.30 ET) at the Etihad on Sunday. Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream in 4K, and wherever you are.

Man City vs Man United live stream Kick-off: 16.30 GMT (11.15 ET) Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: NBCSN AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Manchester City's £1.4billion squad has kicked into gear. Pep Guardiola's men have racked up 21 consecutive wins, and have not trailed a single minute in any of their last 19 Premier League games.

Meanwhile United have slipped well behind their rivals in the title race, notching up a three goalless draws including a dismal 0-0 encounter with Crystal Palace.

So, the stage is set for a Manchester derby. United won last season's clash 2-0 thanks to goals from Anthony Martial in the 30th minute and Scott McTominay in the 96th.

If United beat the odds this Sunday, Ole Gunnar Solskjær will become the first manager in United's history to win each of his first three away meetings in all competitions with City. But if City win or draw, they will set a new club record for matches without defeat in all competitions.

"Manchester United. That's all we care [about now]," Guardiola told BT Sport. "The champions are Liverpool, the crown belongs to them. We are in the best position right now to take them out and we are going to try."

It's a 16.30 GMT (11.30 ET) kick-off at the Etihad Stadium. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports, US viewers can catch the action on NBCSN and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Read on for information on how to watch a Man City vs Man United live stream in 4K, wherever you are in the world, on TV, online and on mobile.

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a 6 month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Watch Man City vs Man United live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Man City vs Man United.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Man City vs Man United in 4K

(Image credit: Jonathan Palombo - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Manchester_City_Stadium_Tour_(6923534347).jpg)

Man City vs Man United will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Man City vs Man United live stream in HD with a Now TV day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now TV Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Man City vs Man United with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Man City vs Man United live stream

(Image credit: Brad Tutterow: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kevin_de_Bruyne_(36243870980).jpg)

NBC is the rights holder for Manchester City vs Manchester United in the US. This fixture won't be available on the Peacock TV platform but will instead be on the NBCSports Network channel as well as the the NBCSN live web player.

NBC Sports Network is available on a number of cable and satellite platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV which is s currently offering US-based users a FREE 3-day trial.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Going to be outside the country this weekend? You can use a VPN to watch from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Cléria De Souza)

