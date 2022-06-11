Leicester vs Northampton live stream and how to watch the Premiership Rugby semi-final online and on TV

Leicester Tigers, who have won every home league game this season, will be hoping to extend that record when they face Northampton Saints in the Premiership Rugby semi-final this Saturday, 11th June. US fans can watch a cheap stream on Peacock TV, so make sure you know how to watch an Leicester vs Northampton live stream wherever you are.

The early team news is in and England international Ben Youngs starts for Leicester Tigers. Julian Montoya and Charlie Clare also start. Heading to Leicester is a Northampton side featuring Dan Biggar, Courtney Lawes and Lewis Ludlam.

The Tigers edged Wasps to tee up a huge Premiership semi-final against Northampton on Saturday. Leicester topped the league for most of their campaign, finishing seven points clear of rivals Saracens, who were shocked by Gloucester a few weeks back.

The Saints scored a last-minute place in the play-offs after a 10-try, 65-26 win over Newcastle, which saw them clinch fourth spot in the 2021-22 Gallagher Premiership. The Tigers are favourites to make the final at Twickenham on 18th June (the other semi-final, Saracens vs Harlequins, gets underway at 1.30pm on Saturday, so we'll know who will await the Tigers or Saints in the final at kick-off).

The Premiership rugby semi-final match kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Saturday, 11th June 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream on Peacock TV

Premiership Rugby fans in the US can watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) and its Premium service, which shows multiple live rugby games every weekend.

Of course, Peacock TV (opens in new tab) is only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The Peacock TV app (opens in new tab) is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Leicester vs Northampton live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Leicester vs Northampton on Peacock TV is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Leicester vs Northampton, you may wish to choose 'US' for Peacock TV.

3. Then head over to Peacock TV (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Leicester vs Northampton live stream.

UK: watch a Leicester vs Northampton live stream

In the UK, Leicester vs Northampton will be shown live on BT Sport 1 HD and in 4K on BT Sport Ultimate. Kick off is at 4.30pm BST.

Don't forget: US fans who are currently in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN (opens in new tab) to unblock the live stream on Peacock TV (opens in new tab).

Australia: Leicester vs Northampton live stream

If you're in Australia, we have bad news: there doesn't appear to be a way to watch Premiership Rugby this season.

Overseas national stuck in Oz? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream when travelling abroad. Good to know, right?

Europe: Leicester vs Northampton live stream

The Leicester vs Northampton live stream option for fans based in Europe is DAZN (opens in new tab). You can use DAZN to watch every Premiership Rugby game – including Tigers vs Saints this Saturday – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs around €10 a month, depending on which European country you're in. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Leicester vs Northampton full teams

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Potter, Moroni, Kelly, Porter; Ford, Youngs; Genge (c), Montoya, Cole; Wells, Green; Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Chessum, Martin, van Poortvliet, Burns, Nadolo.

Northampton Saints: Freeman; Proctor, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Skosan; Biggar, Mitchell; Iyogun, Matavesi, Painter; Coles, Ratuniyarawa; Lawes, Ludlam (c), Augustus.

Replacements: Haywood, Waller, Heffernan, Ribbans, Hinkley, James, Grayson, Francis.