Italy vs Spain live stream and how to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-finals for free

The UEFA Nations League is back and we've reached the semi-finals stage, with Italy vs Spain the first to be played. The remainder of the competition will be played out in Italy, giving tonight's home side something more of a home advantage than intended. Make sure you know how to watch an Italy vs Spain live stream wherever you are.

US soccer fans can watch an Italy vs Spain live stream, and many more Premier League matches, on ESPN 2 with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Australia can enjoy the game on Optus and although there are no official broadcasters covering the game in Canada, it's worth checking UEFA.TV for a live stream.

Italy vs Spain live stream Date: Wednesday 6th October Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Venue: San Siro, Milan Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free US stream: Sling TV ($10/mon) / FuboTV (free trial) UK stream: Sky Sports Ultra HD/ Sky Sports Football AUS stream: Optus Sport ($15/month)

Italy vs Spain is a repeat of the European Championships semi from earlier this year which the Italians won on penalties. Spain will doubtless be looking to settle the score but it's going to be a tough task given that the Azzurri are on a record run of 37 games unbeaten. That said, Luis Enrique's side got as close as any to taking out Italy.

At stake is a place in the final against either France or Belgium and the prize is made all the sweeter with automatic qualification for the World Cup to go alongside the silverware.

There are no significant injury issues for either team heading into tonight's game. Expect similar looking teams to those that faced one another in the Euros. Sadly, the fixture has come too early for Leonardo Spinazzola. The right-footed left flank player should return to football from November.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm BST today at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Follow our guide on how to watch an Italy vs Spain live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream for free

UEFA Nations League football fans in the US can watch an Italy vs Spain live stream on ESPN 2 which you can access through cable cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has a $10 introductory offer and there's a free-trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

The FuboTV app is available on smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku and all mobiles, tablets and laptops.

Watch an Italy vs Spain live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Italy vs Spain live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Italy vs Spain, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling/FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Italy vs Spain live stream.

UK: Italy vs Spain live stream

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show Italy vs Spain and the rest of the UEFA Nations League games live in the UK. You can even watch it in 4K on Sky Sports Ultra HD if you're an Ultra HD subscriber.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream any Sky sport – including Italy vs Spain – with a Now day pass (£10) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Australia: Italy vs Spain live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the UEFA Nations League, including Italy vs Spain for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

UEFA Nations League semi-final fixtures

Wednesday 6th October

Italy vs Spain - 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET

Thursday 7th October

Belgium vs France - 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET

Sunday 10th October

UEFA Nations League Third Place Play-Off - 2pm BST, 9am ET

UEFA Nations League Final - 7.45pm BST, 8am ET