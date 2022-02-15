Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the Champions League online

Liverpool travel to Inter Milan for the first leg of arguably the pick of the 2021/22 Champions League last 16 ties. The teams may share nine European crowns between them, but two of the continent's most storied clubs will meet for just the fifth time in history. Kick off is 8pm GMT on Wednesday, 16th February 2022. Make sure you know how to watch an Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere the world.

US soccer fans can stream Inter Milan vs Liverpool free with the free 7-day trial of Paramount+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream Date: Wednesday 16th Feb 2022 Kick off: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Location: San Siro, Milan Free stream trial: Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) UK stream: BT Sport AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Inter are in good form. Last year's scudetto winners currently sit second in Serie A, have lost just once in the league since mid-October and finished runners-up to 13-time European champions Real Madrid in their Champions League group. Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko and highly rated Argentinian schemer Lautaro Martinez – a target for plenty of Premier League sides – lead Italy's most potent frontline, with Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij no less effective at stopping goals at the other end.

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive at the San Siro in excellent form. The Reds became the first English team to win six out six group stage games, despite being drawn in the Group of Death with Atletico Madrid, Porto and AC Milan. Seven of top scorer Mo Salah's 23 goals this season have come in this competition.

There's even an interesting subplot in the dugout. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is the younger brother of former Milan forward Pippo, whose brace won the 2007 Champions League final at Liverpool's expense. Can a second Inzaghi break Red hearts once again in this competition?

It's an 8pm GMT kick-off at the San Siro on Wednesday, 16th February 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch an Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Inter Milan vs Liverpool free live stream

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Inter Milan vs Liverpool starts at 3pm ET on Wednesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool Paramount+ 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch an Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch Premier League football without signing a long-term contract.

BT Sport Monthly Pass: Premier League football for £25

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee).

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Full BT Sport package from £15 per month

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Lucky you, Inter Milan vs Liverpool is available in HD and in 4K HDR at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Inter Milan vs Liverpool), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Inter Milan vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Inter Milan vs Liverpool – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

Inter Milan vs Liverpool: watch on DAZN ($20/m)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, fightsports, and more. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

Matches kick off at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) unless otherwise stated.

Wednesday 16th February 2022

RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Inter Milan v Liverpool

Tuesday 22nd February 2022

Chelsea v Lille

Villarreal v Juventus

Wednesday 23rd February 2022

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Benfica v Ajax

Tuesday 8th March 2022 (second legs)

Bayern Munich v RB Salzburg

Liverpool v Inter

Wednesday 9th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester City v Sporting

Real Madrid v PSG

Tuesday 15th March 2022 (second legs)

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid

Ajax v Benfica

Wednesday 16th March 2022 (second legs)

Juventus v Villarreal

Lille v Chelsea

Quarter final dates

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 18th March 2022

Quarter-final first legs: 5th/6th April 2022

Quarter-final second legs: 12th/13th April 2022

Semi final dates

Semi-final first legs: 26th/27th April 2022

Semi-final second legs: 3rd/4th May 2022

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022