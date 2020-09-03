How to watch Mulan on Disney Plus: Premier Access streaming hits tomorrow

The live-action remake of Mulan is available to stream at home from tomorrow, for a one-off fee. The film lands on Disney Plus Premier Access, which is a new service that gives viewers early access to top films.

If you don't want to pay the Disney Plus Premier Access fee, Mulan will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers from at no extra cost from 4th December 2020, according to the Disney Plus website.

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney's 1998 animated feature film. It's based on the Chinese folklore The Ballad of Mulan, and tells the story of the eponymous Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei), who impersonates a man in order to take her father's place in the Imperial Army.

Here's how to watch Mulan.

How can I watch Mulan online?

In order to watch at home, you'll need to be a subscriber to Disney Plus. From 4th September, Mulan is only available via Disney Plus Premier Access, which costs £19.99 ($29.99, AU$34.99).

Once you've paid for Premier Access, you can watch Mulan as many times as you like on any platform or device which supports Disney Plus. Here's a list of compatible devices.

That one-off fee is payable via in-app billing on some platforms, or via disneyplus.com. It is in addition to the subscription fee for Disney Plus, which is £5.99/$6.99/AU$8.99 per month on a rolling monthly basis, or £59.99/$69.99/AU$89.99 per year. Paying one lump sum for the year nets a saving of just over 15 per cent compared to paying month by month.

Disney Plus is one of the newest streaming kids in town, having launched in November 2019. Though the service is a relative babe in arms, it brings with it a huge back catalogue of Disney animated classics, as well as the iconic Star Wars and Marvel properties that Disney owns. And let's not forget the juggernaut that is Frozen II, which has already grossed $1.5 billion, making it the second highest-grossing animated film of all time.

How else can I watch Mulan online?

If you don't want to pay for Premier Access, Mulan will be released to all Disney Plus subscribers on 4th December 2020. That's three months later than those who pay for Premier Access.

How can I get Disney Plus?

Very easily. The Disney Plus app is available on a range of TVs, phones and streaming devices, including iPhones, iPads, the iPod Touch and Apple TV, Android phones, Android TVs, Chromecast devices, Xbox One, PlayStation4, Roku streaming players, Now TV's Smart Stick (take note here: Disney Plus isn't available on any Now TV daily or weekly TV pass) and Roku TVs.

Disney Plus can also be found on the Sky Q platform.

Can I watch Mulan in 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos?

Why yes, yes you can. Providing you have a TV or home cinema set-up that is compatible with 4K, Dolby Vision HDR (or HDR10) and Dolby Atmos, you'll be able to watch Mulan in the very best possible way.

Disney Plus titles are displayed and play in the maximum quality available through your hardware, so if, for example, your TV supports all three technologies you'll see the logos for each within the title's description on the Disney Plus interface.

What other Disney Plus shows and films can I watch?

Signed up to Disney Plus but don't know where in the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic catalogue to start? Or maybe you're simply wondering what content is available in 4K, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. You're in luck: we have the answers.

We've done the hard work to recommend the best movies and TV shows to watch on Disney Plus, from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker to Avengers: Endgame, The Mandalorian to The Simpsons, and of course our pick of the classic Disney movies. So, please, be our guest: our best Disney Plus shows and movies to watch right now is the place.

But of course, the star here is Mulan. In this respect, as in so many, Disney Plus is out on its own, because you simply won't be able to stream it anywhere else.

