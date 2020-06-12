How to watch Juventus vs Milan: free Coppa Italia live stream

If you're football starved, then prepare for a feast. It doesn't get much tastier than Juventus vs Milan in the second leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. With the tie finely poised at 1-1, all eyes turn to Turin for the deciding 90 minutes. The good news for Italians is that Juventus vs Milan is free to air on the RAI Play video platform. Italians stuck abroad can still tune in using a VPN. Details below.

It's been a fair few months since Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial late penalty levelled the scores at the San Siro but Juventus will be raring to go. They're favourites for the Coppa Italia and this contest is the first hurdle in what many feel could be a treble of league, cup and Champions League trophy wins for the Old Lady.

Milan, on the hand, are in altogether different shape and will be without hero Zlatan Ibrahimovic, fellow forward Samu Castillejo and defender Theo Hernandez as they take on Maurizio Sarri table-topping side.

Milan are currently down in seventh place in Serie A, 27 points off Juventus, and haven't lifted a major trophy in nine long years. While on loan to his old club, Ibra has chipped in with his share of goals and will be sorely missed in a battle of personalities like this one.

Juventus vs Milan kicks off at 8pm, BST. The final of the Coppa Italia comes in just five days time.

How to watch Juventus vs Milan abroad using a VPN

Italians away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the RAI Play streams from outside Italy. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re an Italian national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Juventus vs Milan in the UK

Rights to show Juventus vs Milan in the UK belong to BT Sport and the game will be aired in HD on BT Sport 1.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £40 per month to enjoy a host of football and other sports in HD and 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining BT football games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Juventus vs Milan in the USA

ESPN+ has the rights to show Juventus vs Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg. The ESPN networks will be televising the remaining Serie A matches going forward with the broadcaster using ESPN and ESPN 2 to air select fixtures.

ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish language versions of the Serie A coverage. Italian language coverage is available on RAI International via DISH and DIRECT TV.

