France vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 for free online

France will be hoping to continue their unbeaten record against Switzerland when the two teams meet in Bucharest for the Last 16 of Euro 2020 on Monday. The game is free to watch in HD on ITV and the ITV Hub online. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Switzerland live stream today, wherever you are in the world.

France vs Switzerland live stream Date: Monday 28th June Kick-off time: 8pm BST Locations: National Arena, Bucharest Free Euro 2020 live stream: ITV / ITV Hub Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN/ABC |Sling | FuboTV (free trial) AUS stream: Optus Sport (AU$14.99)

History certainly favours France – Switzerland have yet to beat Les Bleus in any competitive fixture, ever. But this is Euro 2020 and anything can happen. The winners of this tie will play Croatia or Spain in the quarter-finals in Saint Petersburg on 2nd July, so it's all to play for.

When France played Switzerland in the last European Championships, the match ended in a goalless draw. But after a thrilling 2-2 draw with Portugal in the final match of the Euro 2020 group stages, expectations are of more than a few flashes of genius from the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Paul Pogba come Monday.

Can the Swiss minnows really beat World Champions France? It's a long shot. Switzerland were eliminated in the group stage in 1996, 2004 and as co-hosts in 2008. They finished second in their section at Euro 2016 behind hosts France, but bowed out in the Last 16, losing 5-4 on penalties to Poland. Some mountains to climb, then.

The game kicks off on Monday at 8pm BST at the National Arena in Bucharest. UK fans can tune in on ITV but read on for more details on how to watch a France vs Switzerland live stream for free wherever you are in the world.

France vs Switzerland free live stream

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Switzerland for free live on ITV and the ITV Hub.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from abroad, then make sure to use a VPN so that you can access a France vs Switzerland free live stream wherever you are in the world.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Elsewhere, RAI in Italy, ORF in Austria, TF1 in France, ARD and ZDF in Germany, and Mediaset in Spain will be offering free live streams within their respective territories.

Watch a France vs Switzerland live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Euro 2020 rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up.

Watch a France vs Switzerland live stream in the USA

ESPN and ABC have the rights to air Euro 2020 in the United States. If you have subscribed as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via the ESPN and ABC websites.

Don't have cable? No problem. Respected streaming service FuboTV carries a host of premium TV channels including ESPN and ABC. Better yet, new subscribers get a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, you'll pay $65 a month for 120 channels.

If you're a UK citizen trying to watch from the US, you can always use a VPN to access a France vs Switzerland free live stream via the ITV Hub from anywhere in the world. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

There's also currently an excellent deal with Sling TV. Pick the Orange package, which includes all of Euro 2020 on ESPN, for just $10 for the first month. It's $35 per month thereafter but with no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch Euro 2020 on Sling TV $10 for one month

Catch all the channels on the Sling TV Orange package, including all Euro 2020 matches on ESPN, with a superb $10 initial offer. Grab a month-long trial of Sling for just $10 for the first month. It's then $35 each month after but there's no contract. Cancel at any time.

Watch a France vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of France vs Switzerland and all of Euro 2020, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 for six months. This channel also shows Premier League and Champions League football during the normal season.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Optus Sport 6-month pass for AU$68 (£39/$53)

Watch Euro 2020, Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and exclusive sports documentaries on streaming service Optus Sport. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console. Cancel anytime.

You can download the Optus Sport app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch a France vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch France vs Switzerland for free live on the ITV or by using the ITV Hub. All of the tournament will be free to air on either the BBC or ITV.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman will lead the BBC coverage, assisted by the likes of Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott and Micah Richards.

ITV's coverage will be helmed by Mark Pougatch and Seema Jaswal. Their punditry line-up includes Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira and Graeme Souness. Thierry Henry has taken up a position in the Belgian coaching staff, so he'll be on the touchline rather than in the studio.

ITV has the rights to 27 games including the hotly anticipated clash between England and Scotland at Wembley in a re-match of the memorable Euro 1996 match. The BBC has the rights to 25 games and the first and second pick of the games at the last 16 and quarter-final stages.

Euro 2020 fixtures

All times show in BST

KNOCKOUT PHASE:

Round of 16

Saturday 26 June

1: 2A vs 2B (17:00, Amsterdam)

2: 1A vs 2C (20:00, London)

Sunday 27 June

3: 1C vs 3D/E/F (17:00, Budapest)

4: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (20:00, Seville)

Monday 28 June

5: 2D vs 2E (17:00, Copenhagen)

6: 1F vs 3A/B/C (20:00, Bucharest)

Tuesday 29 June

7: 1D vs 2F (17:00, London)

8: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (20:00, Glasgow)

Quarter-finals

Friday 2 July

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 (17:00, St Petersburg)

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 (20:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 (17:00, Baku)

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 (20:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 6 July

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (20:00, London)

Wednesday 7 July

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 Final

Sunday 11 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (20:00, London)

Euro 2020 host cities

For the first time ever, the Euros are being spread across Europe rather than held in one location. Dublin has withdrawn due to coronavirus restrictions and been replaced by Seville. Here are the 11 host cities:

Wembley Stadium – London, England

Hampden Park – Glasgow, Scotland

Estadio de La Cartuja – Seville, Spain

Krestovsky Stadium – Saint Petersburg, Russia

Baku Olympic Stadium – Baku, Azerbaijan

Allianz Arena – Munich, Germany

Stadio Olimpico – Rome, Italy

Johan Cruyff Arena – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Puskás Aréna – Budapest, Hungary

Arena Națională – Bucharest, Romania

Parken Stadium – Copenhagen, Denmark