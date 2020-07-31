British Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 for free

Welcome to round four of the 2020 Formula 1 championship – the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The first of two back-to-back races at the Northamptonshire track will see Lewis Hamilton seeking to extend his impressive lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas and you won't want to miss a minute of it! Check out what time the race starts and how to watch the British Grand Prix free live stream below...

Those in the UK can watch the British Grand Prix in HD for free on Channel 4 and the All4 streaming service. Practice sessions, qualifying and the race will all be free-to-air. (British TV license fee payers abroad will need to use a VPN to be able to watch when outside the UK). US race fans can the whole F1 season for $80.

Last week, Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix. Red Bull's Max Verstappen took 2nd place, Valteri Bottas was 3rd and Lance Stroll stormed across the line in 4th place.

Can fan favourite Lewis increase his slender five-point margin in the drivers' championship and deal his rivals a crushing blow this weekend? It's certainly odds on. Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix a staggering six times. Victory on Sunday would make it a magnificent seven for the British World Champion.

Meanwhile, F1's young guns – Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Lando Norris – will be going wheel to wheel in a 230mph white-knuckle battle to lap the 5.891km circuit in under one minute thirty seconds.

In other news, Silverstone is abuzz with talk of Sergio Perez's absence. The Racing Point driver has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the race. Reserve driver Esteban Gutierrez get his first F1 start since his last appearance for Haas at the end of the 2016 season.

Following the British Grand Prix, the Silverstone double-header continues with the Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix next weekend, which will also be free to watch on Channel 4 in the UK.

Earlier this month, F1 officially announced the addition of three more circuits to the 2020 F1 calendar. F1 will now go racing in Nürburgring, Imola, and Portimao after completing the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi on 27th September. And you can watch them all using this handy guide!

Revved up for the F1 weekend? If you want to get your stream on and tune into the 2020 British Grand Prix wherever you are, then here’s how you do it in engine-growling surround sound and 4K style...

Formula One F1 TV Pro season pass

Formula 1 itself offers an on-demand and live streaming service to race fans everywhere. Exactly what you get depends on what country you're in, so it may be a case of making sure you're signed up to a VPN if you're away from home.

Those in the US, for example, can sign up to a $79.99 F1 TV Pro season pass with live streams of every track session for all Grands Prix, access to all driver onboard cameras and team radios and live streams of F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup races.

There's also on-demand access to full race replays and highlights, the F1 onboard cameras, all F1, F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup replays and F1's historic race archive too - an excellent package for petrol heads.

Watch the British Grand Prix anywhere in the world using a VPN

The British Grand Prix is free to watch in the UK on Channel 4. There are certain territories where some or all of the races are free to air as well – so if you're away from home in Albania, Azerbaijan, Brazil, China, Russia, Slovenia, USA, the Middle East or North Africa, you may just need to tune in on your hotel TV or find a local bar. You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Formula 1 here.

Anywhere else and you might want to get yourself a VPN instead to make sure you're not blocked A Virtual Private Network creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch the British Grand Prix live in the UK

The British Grand Prix practice, qualifying sessions and live race are all free-to-air for UK viewers on Channel 4 in HD. It's also available on Sky for UK viewers to watch in 4K resolution, on the company’s Ultra HD service. You’ll need to receive the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy all the 4K coverage.

That comes bundled in with all the other sports channels as part of the Sky Sports pack.

Build your Sky Sports package

If that all sounds a bit much, then anyone can enjoy the F1 using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now TV. Now TV is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes You can choose between a day, week or month-long pass and it’s worth keeping an eye on just how many races each one might scoop up at any one time in the F1 calendar.

Now TV Sports day passes from £9.99

A day pass for sports on Now TV can cost as little as £9.99, with a weekly pass coming in at £14.99 for those after qualifying as well. A monthly pass is £33.99 if you want to cover two or three races.View Deal

The Sky Sports F1 HD channel is also available on Virgin Media as part of the Bigger + Sport TV bundle. It comes with all the other Sky Sports channels and all the BT Sports ones too, including BT Sports Ultra HD. All of that brings access to just about every televised sports action you'd care to mention including Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football.

If you're already a Virgin Media TV subscriber, then it may be a case of upping your package by just a few pounds per month.

Upgrade to Virgin Media Bigger + Sport

Watch the British Grand Prix live in 4K

To watch in Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q set-top-box and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. That starts at £45 per month, with a one off payment of £20 if you’re not already a Sky subscriber. It’s a fair whack but it’s the only way to watch the F1 live and in 4K.

Watch the British Grand Prix live in the USA

Formula 1 fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch the some of the top class motorsports action for free. ABC has typically has the rights to air the US, Mexico and Canadian Grand Prix live, with the Monaco Grand Prix shown in full but after the event. Sadly those races have been cancelled this year but there's still plenty of action to see.

For complete, all-season access to F1, Americans will need to sign up to the EPSN paid channels or Univision for the Spanish language coverage.

Live 2020 Formula 1 race schedule

The Formula One season usually runs from March to December 2020 with 22 races but that's all changed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Below you'll find the dates for each of the Grand Prix on the 2020 Formula 1 calendar so far:

2nd Aug – Formula 1 Pirelli British Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

9th Aug – Emirates Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Silverstone, UK

16th Aug – Formula 1 Aramco Gran Premio de Espana, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain

30th Aug – Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium

6th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia, Monza, Italy

13th Sept – Formula 1 Gran Premio Della Toscana Ferrari 1000, Monza, Italy

27th Sept – Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix, Sochi Autodrom, Russia

11th Oct – Formula1 Aramco Grosser Preis der Eifel, Nurburgring, Germany

25rd Oct – Formula 1 Heineken Portuguese Grand Prix, Portimao, Portugal

1st Nov – Formula 1 Emirates Grand Premio Dell'Emilia Romagna, Imola, Italy